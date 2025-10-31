Menu icon
Betfair are offering new customers an enhanced price of 50/1 on their being at least one goal scored in the Liverpool vs Aston Villa game in the Premier League game this weekend

Claim 50/1 enhanced odds on there being a goal scored in Liverpool vs Aston Villa with Betfair

betfair logo
View the latest offer from Betfair

Liverpool have found themselves in difficult waters. Starting the season with optimism, the Reds have seen their momentum stutter badly in recent weeks. A win here is almost a necessity — not just for points, but for confidence, backing, and the belief that they can steady the ship.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, arrive riding a wave. Under Unai Emery, they’ve rediscovered consistency, form, and structure. This is a chance to prove their credentials against one of the traditional giants on their home ground.

Betting Offer: Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Betfair - Claim 50/1 odds on there being a goal scored

How to claim the Betfair Offer

  • Click this link
  • Input your details and create your Betfair account with the promo code ZFBECH
  • Deposit a minium of £10 by cards or Apple Pay
  • Place a max £1 bet on 'Over 0.5 Goals' in the Liverpool vs Aston Villa game
  • Cashed out bets will not qualify for the promotion. 

What could you win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builder bets.

When will I recieve my prize?

You will receive your Free bet builder bet after your qualifying bet settles. All Free bet builder bets are valid for 30 days.

Further T&C's apply

Where can I watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa live?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports.

When and where is the Liverpool vs Aston Villa game?

The game kicks off at 20:00pm at Anfield. 

What are the Liverpool vs Aston Villa odds?

Liverpool to win - 4/7

Draw - 5/2

Aston Villa to win - 7/2

Liverpool vs Aston Villa betting tips

You can read our full weekend betting tips here on the Premier League

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

