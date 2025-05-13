Eurovision 2025: Get up to £120 in Free Bet Offers!

The Eurovision Song Contest semi finals and final take place this week, and we have you covered with up to £120 in free bets to use on the competition.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest?

Semi final one - Tuesday May 13th, 8pm.

Semi final two - Thursday May 15th, 8pm.

Grand Final - Saturday May 17th, 8pm.

Where can I watch the Eurovision Song Contest?

All semi finals and grand final will be broadcast live on BBC One.

Who are the favourites to win Eurovision?

Sweden are the outright 5/6 winners with the bookmakers.

Country Outright winner odds Sweden 5/6 Austria 11/4 France 11/1 Israel 14/1 Belgium 16/1 Netherlands 16/1 Finland 25/1 Switzerland 25/1 Albania 50/1

View the full Sky Bet Eurovision market here.

Who is representing the UK in Eurovision?

The UK entry for Eurovision is Remember Monday with - What The Hell Just Happened.

Sky Bet are currently offering the following for the United Kingdom:

80/1 to win outright

12/1 for a top 5 finish

4/1 for a top 10 finish

