Eurovision 2025: Get up to £120 in Free Bet Offers!

The Eurovision Song Contest semi finals and final take place this week, and we have you covered with up to £120 in free bets to use on the competition.
When is the Eurovision Song Contest?
Semi final one - Tuesday May 13th, 8pm.
Semi final two - Thursday May 15th, 8pm.
Grand Final - Saturday May 17th, 8pm.
Where can I watch the Eurovision Song Contest?
All semi finals and grand final will be broadcast live on BBC One.
Who are the favourites to win Eurovision?
Sweden are the outright 5/6 winners with the bookmakers.
|Country
|Outright winner odds
|Sweden
|5/6
|Austria
|11/4
|France
|11/1
|Israel
|14/1
|Belgium
|16/1
|Netherlands
|16/1
|Finland
|25/1
|Switzerland
|25/1
|Albania
|50/1
Who is representing the UK in Eurovision?
The UK entry for Eurovision is Remember Monday with - What The Hell Just Happened.
Sky Bet are currently offering the following for the United Kingdom:
80/1 to win outright
12/1 for a top 5 finish
4/1 for a top 10 finish
