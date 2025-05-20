Menu icon
Europa League Final 2025: Get up £120 in Free Bets to use on the match!

skybet logo
View the latest offer from Sky Bet

The all-English Europa League final kicks off at 20:00pm on Wednesday evening and we have you covered with up to £120 in Free Bets to use on the match. 

Where to watch the Europa League

You can watch the Europa League Final live on TNT Sports at 20:00pm on Wednesday 21st May. 

 

Who is playing in the Europa League final?

The final is going to be an all Premier League clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

 

Where is the Europa League Final?

The final is taking place at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. 

 

What are the Europa League final betting odds?

Manchester United - 7/5 favs

Tottenham Hotspur - 15/8

Draw (90mins) - 9/4

You can view the latest odds and full market here

 

See the new customer welcome offers from three of the most trusted bookmakers below:

 

Sky Bet - Get £40 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Claim Offer

Betfair - Get £50 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Claim Offer

Paddy Power - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet

Claim Offer

 

Why choose Sky Bet?

  • Excellent user experience for mobile app users
  • Range of markets
  • Cash out option available
  • Fast withdrawals
  • Use the same login for Sporting Life+, ITV7 and Super6

 

Why choose Paddy Power?

  • Excellent user experience for mobile app users
  • Range of markets
  • Cash out option available
  • Brand new Free to Play game
  • Paddy's rewards scheme

 

Why choose Betfair?

  • Excellent user experience for mobile app users
  • Range of markets
  • 'Acca Edge' option available
  • Free to play games
  • Betfair rewards club

Visit our dedicated free bets page for more welcome offers and sign up bonuses from the most trusted bookmakers.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

