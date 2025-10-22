Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
All Free Bets
Betfair are offering new customers an enhanced price of 50/1 on their being at least one goal scored in the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool game in the Champions League this evening.

Claim 50/1 enhanced odds on there being a goal scored in Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool with Betfair

betfair logo
View the latest offer from Betfair

Liverpool travel to Frankfurt this evening looking to bring their three match losing streak to an end with victory in the Champions League group stage. Both sides arrive with three points each in the group and are under pressure to push on. Liverpool bring their European pedigree, while Frankfurt look to leverage home advantage and attacking flair.

You can read our full Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool preview and betting tips here

Betting Offer: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool 

Betfair - Claim 50/1 odds on there being a goal scored

How to claim the Betfair Offer

  • Click this link
  • Inout your details and create your Betfair account with the promo code ZFBECF
  • Deposit a minium of £10 by cards or Apple Pay
  • Place a max £1 bet on 'Over 0.5 Goals' in the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool game
  • Cashed out bets will not qualify for the promotion. 

What could you win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builder bets.

When will I recieve my prize?

You will receive your Free bet builder bet after your qualifying bet settles. All Free bet builder bets are valid for 30 days.

Further T&C's apply

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday 22nd October at the Deustsche Bank Park stadium.

Where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool live?

The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm

What are the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool odds?

Outcome Betfair Odds
Eintracht Frankfurt win 4/1
Draw 18/5
Liverpool win 4/7

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets