Claim 50/1 enhanced odds on there being a goal scored in Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool with Betfair

Liverpool travel to Frankfurt this evening looking to bring their three match losing streak to an end with victory in the Champions League group stage. Both sides arrive with three points each in the group and are under pressure to push on. Liverpool bring their European pedigree, while Frankfurt look to leverage home advantage and attacking flair.

You can read our full Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool preview and betting tips here

Betting Offer: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool

How to claim the Betfair Offer

Click this link

Inout your details and create your Betfair account with the promo code ZFBECF

Deposit a minium of £10 by cards or Apple Pay

Place a max £1 bet on 'Over 0.5 Goals' in the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool game

Cashed out bets will not qualify for the promotion.

What could you win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builder bets.

When will I recieve my prize?

You will receive your Free bet builder bet after your qualifying bet settles. All Free bet builder bets are valid for 30 days.

Further T&C's apply

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday 22nd October at the Deustsche Bank Park stadium.

Where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool live?

The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm

What are the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool odds?