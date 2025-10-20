Champions League tips: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool best bets, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 2pts Liverpool to win and over 2.5 goals at evens (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

It's been quite the thrill if you're a loyal follower of Eintracht Frankfurt. For the majority of people reading this who aren't, the fixture list putting them against an English side at least gives us the chance to see why. They've embraced chaos. All ten of their competitive fixtures this season have seen over 2.5 goals scored. Remarkably, 40% of those delivering six or more. Perhaps they're the perfect opponent for a Liverpool attack which has been out of sorts - who'd have thought that statement would appear following a summer of significant spending? We're not in 'full blown crisis' mode yet but four defeats in a row across all competitions is more than a cause for concern. It would be a fair question to ask if Arne Slot currently knows his best team.

But we should hold a long-term view when it comes to Liverpool. The defending Premier League champions are going through a blip as all do, it doesn't mean they'll never win again. A few bookmakers offer even money on a LIVERPOOL WIN WITH OVER 2.5 MATCH GOALS. That's worth siding with here. Liverpool's European away form was fantastic last season. They won four of five on the road, with what was near enough a youth side beaten 3-2 by PSV on the final day of the League Stage. Frankfurt have already lost by at least a two-goal margin to top-end sides domestically (0-3 vs Bayern, 1-3 vs Leverkusen), with bottom side Mönchengladbach netting four last month (although to be fair, they were 6-0 down at that stage).

They were also hammered 5-1 by Atletico Madrid on MD2 - the Spanish side could have had more from their 12 shots on target and nine 'big chances' created. Liverpool may not be clicking in attack but it's an ideal defence to come up against based on showings in the early exchanges. If, and it is a big if at this point, the Reds get it together, there's every chance this one ends up being a convincing away victory.