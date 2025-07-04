Menu icon
Club World Cup Quarter Final Preview & Free Bets!

Club World Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals Preview: Global Giants Collide on the Road to Glory

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is heating up as the quarter-finals promise high-stakes drama, international flair, and some of the most iconic clubs in world football. With the tournament expanded and featuring a new format, fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting these crucial matchups that will decide who marches on toward global supremacy.

📅 Quarter-Final Fixtures – Club World Cup 2025

  • Fluminese (CONCACAF) vs. Al Hilal (CAF)

  • Palmeiras (CONCACAF) vs. Chelsea (UEFA)

  • PSG (UEFA) vs. Bayern Munich (UEFA)

  • Real Madrid (UEFA) vs. Borussia Dortmund (UEFA)

Note: Fixtures and opponents may be subject to change depending on final group stage outcomes.

🏆 What’s at Stake?

For European powerhouses like PSG and Chelsea, the Club World Cup is a chance to cement continental dominance on the world stage. But for clubs like Al Hilal, Pameiras, and Fluminese, this is a historic opportunity to upset giants and etch their name in global football folklore.

The quarter-finals mark the first true test of depth, tactics, and big-match mentality. With just three wins separating each club from the world title, expect intensity from the first whistle.

📺 When and Where to Watch

 

Broadcast schedules will vary by region, but FIFA has confirmed global streaming partnerships to ensure fans worldwide can catch the action live. Check local listings or stream via FIFA+ for full coverage.

In the UK, ames will be shown on Channel 5.

🕵️‍♂️ Club World Cup Tips

Visit our Sporting Life Tips Centre for all the latest tips and best bets on the Club World Cup

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

