New customer offers. Get over £120 in free bets from our bookmaker partners ahead of the opening fixtures of the Club World Cup.

Claim over £120 in Free Bets for the start of the Club World Cup!

View the latest offer from Sky Bet

Club World Cup Free Bets & Betting Offers

The FIFA Club World Cup is back, and with a new format featuring a huge 32 teams from across the globe it’s the perfect opportunity to grab some free bets or betting offers!

Whether you're backing European giants or fancy an underdog story, our bookmakers partners are rolling out great promotions to help you get more from your bets.

Best Club World Cup Free Bet Offers

We’ve gathered the best welcome offers from our partners below, whether you're a new customer or a returning punter, there’s something for everyone.

Sky Bet Club World Cup Offer - Get £50 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Claim Offer

Sky Bet is a leader in the football betting space, with a user-friendly platform, wide range of markets, and Acca Freeze, which lets you freeze a winning leg of your acca before full time, gives you more control over your bets.

Paddy Power Club World Cup Offer - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet

Claim Offer

Known for its money-back specials and daily price boosts, Paddy Power is a great place to find value during the tournament. Expect special markets and fun promos tied to specific matches or teams.

Betfair Club World Cup Offer - Get £50 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Claim Offer

Whether you prefer the sportsbook or the exchange, Betfair offers flexibility and often better odds for sharper punters. Look out for boosted multiples, free bets, and exchange-specific promos during the tournament.

Why Use These Bookmakers?

Each of our partners brings something different to the table:

  • Sky Bet – Clean interface, fast withdrawals, and Acca Freeze offer
  • Paddy Power – Competitive odds, quirky specials, and excellent Bet Builder
  • Betfair – Ideal for value hunters with its exchange, plus strong in-play coverage

Plus, all three offer secure platforms, mobile apps, and responsive customer service—so you can bet with confidence throughout the Club World Cup.

When and Where Is the Club World Cup 2025?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kicks off on Sunday, June 15, and will run until Sunday, July 13. The tournament is being hosted in the United States for the very first time, with matches set to take place across multiple major cities.

This year’s edition is particularly historic, as it features 32 teams instead of the usual 7, transforming the Club World Cup into a much bigger spectacle, more akin to the FIFA World Cup.

Club World Cup 2025 Format

The competition now mirrors a traditional World Cup structure, with:

  • 8 groups of 4 teams in the group stage
  • The top 2 teams from each group advancing to the knockout rounds
  • Single-leg knockout matches from the round of 16 onwards
  • A final to crown the world’s top club side on July 13

This expansion means more matches, more drama—and more opportunities for punters to find some great value.

Where to Watch the Club World Cup

Fans in the UK can stream every Club World Cup match live via Fifa+ or DAZN, both of which offer subscriptions to watch the action.

Channel 5 will also be showing 23 of the competition's matches for free throughout the different stages

Tips for Betting on the Club World Cup

  1. 1) Check Team Motivation – Not all teams treat the tournament equally. Big footballing nations in Europe and South America may still go all out.
  2. 2) Follow Squad News – With congested calendars, many top teams are treating this as n extended preseason to may rotate new signings and young players in more.
  3. 3)Explore Niche Markets – some matches may be very one sided, bet builders and accumulators may help you get added value.
  4. 4) Use Free Bets Strategically – You may want to save your free bets for the knockout stages when matches are tighter and markets more competitive.

Club World Cup 2025 – Key Dates

  • Starts: Sunday, June 15
  • Final: Sunday, July 14
  • Format: 32 teams, group stage + knockout
  • Location: USA
  • Watch Online: FIFA+, DAZN, Channel 5 (limited matches)

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

