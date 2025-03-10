Claim 50/1 Offer
Cheltenham Festival 2025 will soon be underway and Paddy Power are offering a mouth-watering 50/1 enhanced price on Constitution Hill to win the Champion Hurdle.
The odds have been boosted from 4/7 and are only available for new customers who sign up here.
How to claim:
- Click this link to visit the Paddy Power offer page
- Select 'Join here'
- Follow the steps and fill in your details.
- Deposit funds into your account
- Place a max qualifying bet of £1 win or each way on Constitution Hill to win the Champion Hurdle.
Offer terms and conditions:
- New customers only
- Max stake £1
- Winnings paid in cash at normal odds
- Winnings are topped up to the enhanced price with Free Bets.
- Excludes multiples and in-play bets
- Free Bet rewards are valid for 7 days
- Only deposits via Debit Cards and Apple Pay will qualify
- You must be 18+ to qualify
- Please Gamble Responsibly
Why choose Paddy Power?
- Excellent user experience for mobile app users
- Range of markets
- Cash out option available
- Brand new Free to Play game
- Paddy's rewards scheme
When does Constitution Hill run?
Tuesday 11th March
16:00 - Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy
Timeform verdict - CONSTITUTION HILL doesn't look quite as invincible as 2 years ago but is still very much the one to beat in this division and can fend off Brighterdaysahead, who was mightily impressive at Leopardstown when last seen over Christmas. Last year's winner State Man looks clear best of the rest.
Visit our dedicated Cheltenham 2025 free bets page for more welcome offers and sign up bonuses from the most trusted bookmakers.