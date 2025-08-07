Get up to £160 in Football Free Bets for Championship Opening Weekend!

Kickstart Your Championship Season: Key Fixtures and Best Free Bet Offers

The 2025/26 EFL Championship season kicks off this weekend, and excitement is already building around some intriguing fixtures. Whether you're a casual football fan or thinking about placing your first bet, now’s a great time to explore the action — and take advantage of some fantastic free bet offers from leading bookmakers Sky Bet, Paddy Power, and Betfair.

Why Use These Bookmakers?

Each of our partners brings something different to the table:

Sky Bet – Clean interface, fast withdrawals, and frequent boosts.

Paddy Power – Competitive odds, quirky specials, and excellent Bet Builder function

Betfair – Ideal for value hunters with its exchange, plus strong in-fight coverage

Championship Opening Weekend: Fixtures to Watch

Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town (Friday, 8 August, 8pm)

Birmingham City arrive to the Championship fresh off a dominant League One title win with 111 points. They've bolstered their squad again and will have high hopes heading into the year.

Ipswich had a more difficult 2024/25 season, finishing second bottom in the Premier League. However, with an incredibly talented manager and a strong squad despite the departure of Liam Delap, they are primed for a title charge and a return to the Premier League.

Southampton vs Wrexham (Saturday, 9 August, 12:30pm)

Wrexham have gained a huge following with back-to-back promotions taking them to the Championship. They may have a difficult season ahead but have come to life in the trasnfer market recently as they look to build a squad strong enough to stay in the Championship.

Southampton arrive off a dreadful Premier League campaign but have talent and depth to again push for promotion to the Premier League. With new manager Will Still bringing top level coaching, Wrexham may find Southampton a difficult first weekend fixture.

Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday (Sunday, 10 August, 4:30pm)

Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League last season and face Sheffield Wednesday, who have been plagued by off the field issues such as multiple late payments to both playing and non-playing staff, leaving them threadbare squad with very little senior experience in the squad.

Leicester's squad has been threatened by similar off the field issues such as points deductions and trasnfer bans and will need to make a strong start if they hope to bounce back to the Premier League

Our Favourite Championship Outright Bets!

Football expert, Tom Carnduff, picks out his best Championship outrights and top goalscorer tips, predictions and best bets!

1pt e.w. Mihailo Ivanovic to be top goalscorer at 28/1

Ivanović’s goal-scoring prowess makes him a standout pick for those interested in top scorer markets, he netted 12 goals in his debut season at Millwall and can continue to get in the goals.

1pt e.w. Mathias Kvistgaarden to be top goalscorer at 40/1

A promising talent with a sharp eye for goal, he joins Norwich from Bristol City and could be worth every penny of his £7million fee. Kvistgaarden offers exciting value at longer odds and each way selections means a top 4 finish will give a return

1pt e.w. Millwall (+24 handicap) to win the Championship at 18/1

Millwall may not be early favourites, but this handicap bet offers an interesting angle for those looking beyond the favourites.

Popular Betting Markets to Explore

New to football betting? Take a look at these popular betting markets or our Football Betting Guide for more detailed advice on football betting!

Match Result: Bet on which team will win or if the match will end in a draw.

Over/Under Goals: Predict whether the total goals scored in a match will be over or under a specified number.

Both Teams to Score (BTTS): Betting on whether both teams will score during the match or not.

Goalscorer: Place a bet on which player(s) will score a goal in the match.

Correct Score: Predict the exact final score of the match.

You can also combine the above markets, and plenty of others, into a Bet Builder to get bigger odds. Take a look at our Bet Builder guide to learn more!