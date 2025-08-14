Get over £100 in Free Bets for Aston Villa vs Newcastle: Match Preview and Offers

Aston Villa vs Newcastle: Match Preview and Top Betting Offers

Aston Villa and Newcastle will both be setting their sights on European football again, with 2024/25s 5th and 6th placed finishers facing off in their first match of the Premier League season.

Both sides have been active in the transfer market, bringing in new signings to try and bolster their chances in what could be an incredibly competitive Premier League season.

Aston Villa Overview: Key Signings and Season Outlook

Unai Emery remains one of the best coaches in the league and continues to show an incredible ability to manage across multiple competitions. The squad is still strong and well-rounded, with the addition of Evann Guessand bolstering Ollie Watkins in attack, they are primed to have another strong season looking for Champions League football.

Newcastle Overview: Key Signings and Season Outlook

Newcastle have had a tumultuous summer. Talismanic striker Alexander Isaak handed in a transfer request amid interest from Liverpool, while their attempts to replace him with Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko fell short with both opting for other Premier League Clubs.

With Isaak still at the club for the time being, they have still made some key signings. Anthony Elanga joins from Nottingham Forest while Malick Thiaw, an exciting young centre-back from AC Milan aims to bolster the defence. Eddie Howe remains a top coaching talent and can keep them on the straight and narrow as the push for European football again

Key Players and Betting Angles

If Alexander Isaak was likely to be in the starting lineup this would be a real battle of the number 9s. With both Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isaak considered among the best in the league, despite Isaak's absence this could still be a thrilling end-to-end affair.

Anthony Elanga adds an exciting creative winger while the brazilian duo in midfield, Joelinton and Bruno Guimarães will look to stop the fluid Villa counterattack led by Donyell Malen and Ollie Watkins.

What Time Does Aston Villa vs Newcastle Kick Off?

Aston Villa vs Newcastle kicks off at 12:30 for UK audiences on Saturday 16th August.

What Channel is Aston Villa vs Newcastle On?

TNT Sports will be showing the fixture between Aston Villa and Newcastle on TV. You can also stream the match through the Discovery+ subscription.