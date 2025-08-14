Menu icon
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
All Free Bets
Get the latest Premier League betting offers from our top bookmaker partners! You can also get our match preview and free predictions!

Get over £100 in Free Bets for Aston Villa vs Newcastle: Match Preview and Offers

View the latest offer from Paddy Power

Aston Villa vs Newcastle: Match Preview and Top Betting Offers

Aston Villa and Newcastle will both be setting their sights on European football again, with 2024/25s 5th and 6th placed finishers facing off in their first match of the Premier League season.

Both sides have been active in the transfer market, bringing in new signings to try and bolster their chances in what could be an incredibly competitive Premier League season.

Take a look at our leading betting offers and free bets for the match!

Paddy Power Aston Villa vs Newcastle Offer - Over 0.5 Goals in the Match at 40/1!

Paddy Power Aston Villa vs Newcastle Betting Offer - Over 0.5 Goals In The Match at 40/1

Why Choose Paddy Power?

  • Generous sign-up bonuses with easy qualifying terms
  • Innovative bet boosts and price enhancements on football matches
  • Popular cash-out feature for greater betting control

Sky Bet Premier League Offer - Get £50 in Free Bets to Use on BuildABets When You Place a £10 BuildABet 

Why Choose Sky Bet?

  • User-friendly app and website ideal for live in-play betting
  • Popular Acca Freeze features lets you freeze results in play
  • Competitive odds on European football markets
  • Regular free bet promotions tailored to major football events

Betfair Premier League Football Offer - Get £50 in Free Bet Builders When You Bet £10 On Sportsbook

Betfair New Customer Offer - Get £50 in Free Bet Builders When You Bet £10 On Sportsbook

Why Choose Betfair?

 

  • Access to the Betfair Exchange, a betting exchange model allowing peer-to-peer wagering
  • Regular free bet offers and enhanced odds for big football games
  • Comprehensive live streaming and stats to inform your bets

Sky Bet Premier League Acca Offer - Get £50 in Free Acca Bets When You Place a £10 Acca (5+ Legs)

Sky Bet Offer, Get £50 in free acca bets when you place a £10 acca. New customer offer

Paddy Power Premier League Football Offer - Get £50 in Free Bets to Use on Bet Builders When You Place a £10 Bet Builder 

Paddy Power new customer offer, bet £10 and Get £50 in bet builder free bets

Aston Villa Overview: Key Signings and Season Outlook

Unai Emery remains one of the best coaches in the league and continues to show an incredible ability to manage across multiple competitions. The squad is still strong and well-rounded, with the addition of Evann Guessand bolstering Ollie Watkins in attack, they are primed to have another strong season looking for Champions League football.

Newcastle Overview: Key Signings and Season Outlook

Newcastle have had a tumultuous summer. Talismanic striker Alexander Isaak handed in a transfer request amid interest from Liverpool, while their attempts to replace him with Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko fell short with both opting for other Premier League Clubs.

With Isaak still at the club for the time being, they have still made some key signings. Anthony Elanga joins from Nottingham Forest while Malick Thiaw, an exciting young centre-back from AC Milan aims to bolster the defence. Eddie Howe remains a top coaching talent and can keep them on the straight and narrow as the push for European football again

Key Players and Betting Angles

If Alexander Isaak was likely to be in the starting lineup this would be a real battle of the number 9s. With both Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isaak considered among the best in the league, despite Isaak's absence this could still be a thrilling end-to-end affair.

Anthony Elanga adds an exciting creative winger while the brazilian duo in midfield, Joelinton and Bruno Guimarães will look to stop the fluid Villa counterattack led by Donyell Malen and Ollie Watkins.

Read our full match preview and recommended best bets in our Free Football Tips Centre!

What Time Does Aston Villa vs Newcastle Kick Off?

Aston Villa vs Newcastle kicks off at 12:30 for UK audiences on Saturday 16th August.

What Channel is Aston Villa vs Newcastle On?

TNT Sports will be showing the fixture between Aston Villa and Newcastle on TV. You can also stream the match through the Discovery+ subscription.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

