Arsenal vs Manchester United Betting Offers & Free Bets!

Arsenal vs Manchester United Betting Offers & Match Preview

Arsenal and Manchester United experienced very different 2024/25 campaigns, Arsenal finished 2nd for the third consecutive year behind a runaway Liverpool side, while Man U finished with their lowest points total in the Premier League era and finished 15th.

The Sunday evening fixture is a fascinating opener for both clubs, with Arteta's side once again hoping to compete for a league title while United fans will be hoping for a ressurgence and return to the top.

Take a look at our best free bet offers below!

Sky Bet Arsenal vs Manchester United Offer - Over 0.5 Arsenal Shots on Target in the Match at 50/1!

Why Choose Sky Bet?

User-friendly app and website ideal for live in-play betting

Popular Acca Freeze features lets you freeze results in play

Competitive odds on European football markets

Regular free bet promotions tailored to major football events

Paddy Power Premier League Football Offer - Get £50 in Free Bets to Use on Bet Builders When You Place a £10 Bet Builder

Why Choose Paddy Power?

Generous sign-up bonuses with easy qualifying terms

Innovative bet boosts and price enhancements on football matches

Popular cash-out feature for greater betting control

Sky Bet Premier League Offer - Get £50 in Free Bets to Use on BuildABets When You Place a £10 BuildABet

Why Choose Sky Bet?

User-friendly app and website ideal for live in-play betting

Popular Acca Freeze features lets you freeze results in play

Competitive odds on European football markets

Regular free bet promotions tailored to major football events

Betfair Premier League Football Offer - Get £50 in Free Bet Builders When You Bet £10 On Sportsbook

Why Choose Betfair?

Access to the Betfair Exchange, a betting exchange model allowing peer-to-peer wagering

Regular free bet offers and enhanced odds for big football games

Comprehensive live streaming and stats to inform your bets

Sky Bet Premier League Acca Offer - Get £50 in Free Acca Bets When You Place a £10 Acca (5+ Legs)

Arsenal Preview: Key Players, Signings, and Tactics

Arsenal once again enter the season among the favourites for the title, however questions were asked this summer as the once again finished second in the league. The signing of Viktor Gyokeres is pipped to be the answer to their long standing issues upfront, with the Gunners goping an out-and-out number 9 helps them bridge the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Arsenal will remain an incredibly competitive team this year with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odeegaard complimenting their new signings, they will be looking to take advantage of a Manchester United side that may still be reeling from a difficult 2024/25 season.

Manchester United Preview: New Signings and Key Players

2024/25 was a difficult season for United fans to stomach and yet with a host of new signings hope may be returning to Old Trafford.

Bryan Mbuemo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko are the highlights of a busy transfer window and provide the Red Devils with a revamped attack as they look to return to the European places. Nonetheless facing Arsenal in the first week is a difficult challenge that will test Amorim's new look side.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Want to get some free betting tips for Sunday's game? Head to our Free Football Tips Centre to get our best bets and expert insight to help you pick your bets.

What Time is Arsenal vs Manchester United?

Arsenal vs Manchester United is set to kick-off at 16:30 UK time on Sunday 17 August.

Where Can I Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United?

Arsenal vs Manchester United will be shown on Sky Sports as part of Sky Sports Super Sunday showing.