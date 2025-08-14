Menu icon
All Free Bets
Get over £100 in free bets for Arsenal vs Manchester United, with top betting offers from Sky Bet, Paddy Power, and Betfair!

Arsenal vs Manchester United Betting Offers & Free Bets!



Arsenal vs Manchester United Betting Offers & Match Preview

Arsenal and Manchester United experienced very different 2024/25 campaigns, Arsenal finished 2nd for the third consecutive year behind a runaway Liverpool side, while Man U finished with their lowest points total in the Premier League era and finished 15th.

The Sunday evening fixture is a fascinating opener for both clubs, with Arteta's side once again hoping to compete for a league title while United fans will be hoping for a ressurgence and return to the top.













Arsenal Preview: Key Players, Signings, and Tactics

Arsenal once again enter the season among the favourites for the title, however questions were asked this summer as the once again finished second in the league. The signing of Viktor Gyokeres is pipped to be the answer to their long standing issues upfront, with the Gunners goping an out-and-out number 9 helps them bridge the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Arsenal will remain an incredibly competitive team this year with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odeegaard complimenting their new signings, they will be looking to take advantage of a Manchester United side that may still be reeling from a difficult 2024/25 season.

Manchester United Preview: New Signings and Key Players

2024/25 was a difficult season for United fans to stomach and yet with a host of new signings hope may be returning to Old Trafford.

Bryan Mbuemo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko are the highlights of a busy transfer window and provide the Red Devils with a revamped attack as they look to return to the European places. Nonetheless facing Arsenal in the first week is a difficult challenge that will test Amorim's new look side.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Want to get some free betting tips for Sunday's game? Head to our Free Football Tips Centre to get our best bets and expert insight to help you pick your bets.

What Time is Arsenal vs Manchester United?

Arsenal vs Manchester United is set to kick-off at 16:30 UK time on Sunday 17 August.

Where Can I Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United?

Arsenal vs Manchester United will be shown on Sky Sports as part of Sky Sports Super Sunday showing.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

