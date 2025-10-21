Claim enhanced odds of 50/1 on there being a goal scored in Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid with Paddy Power

Arsenal host Atlético Madrid at the Emirates Stadium tonight in a pivotal UEFA Champions League group-stage encounter. Kick-off is at 8:00 PM BST, with the match available for live viewing on Amazon Prime Video.

📋 Team News

Arsenal:

Long-term absentees include Martin Ødegaard, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus.

Piero Hincapié is a doubt due to a groin issue.

Atlético Madrid:

Nico González is unavailable following a head injury.

Johnny Cardoso is also a doubt with an ankle problem

