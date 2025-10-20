Champions League tips: Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid best bets, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 1.5pts Bukayo Saka 4+ foul involvements at 9/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Matteo Ruggeri to commit 2+ fouls at 9/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt David Hancko to commit 2+ fouls at 7/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 BST TV: Amazon Prime Video Live odds, form and stats

Arsenal are rolling at the moment. Since losing to Liverpool, Mikel Arteta's side have won seven of an unbeaten eight, conceding just two goals in that time. They've been excellent. Atletico Madrid continue to be up and down, with some really high highs - beating Real Madrid 5-2 - and a lot of average. One thing we can rely on Diego Simeone's side for though is their aggressive approach out of possession, and the impressive recent form of Bukayo Saka could be an avenue into a bet here. I highlighted in my column last weekend that Saka has got back to his usual fouls won rate after a drop during an injury hit campaign, and he was felled five times at Fulham.

That follows games of 3, 2 and 3 fouls won, so Atleti's left-back could be in for a very tough afternoon. The problem - trying to figure out who that will be... Simeone has tinkered with system and personnel in that position, but we'll chance DAVID HANCKO TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS given the positions he takes up. Hancko sometimes plays left side of a back three or sometimes the left-back in a four, but his heat-map shows he'll likely be in the same vicinity as Saka for most of the game at the Emirates.