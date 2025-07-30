Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsSports Free BetsBetting Guides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
All Free Bets
Get ready for day 2 of Glorious Goodwood with our best free bets and betting offers! Also take a look at our preview and race schedule.

Glorious Goodwood Racing Festival: Day 2 Betting Offers and Preview

skybet logo
View the latest offer from Sky Bet

Glorious Goodwood 2025 rolls into its second day on Wednesday, July 30, with one of the most anticipated fixtures of the week – Day 2: Sussex Stakes Day. Renowned for its blend of top-class racing and social splendour, this midweek highlight at the Qatar Goodwood Festival is all about speed, stamina, and style.

Goodwood Racing Festival Latest Free Bets & Offers

Looking to get the most value from your bets during the Glorious Goodwood Festival? We've rounded up the latest free bet offers, money-back specials, and enhanced odds promotions from top UK bookmakers including Sky Bet, Paddy Power, and Betfair.

Whether you're backing a big favourite in the Goodwood Cup or searching for each-way value in the handicaps, these exciting offers help you get the most out of day 1!

Sky Bet Racing Offer - Get £30 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Sky Bet Offer, get £30 in free bets when you place any bet

Claim Offer

Sky Bet a fan favourite across sports, with a user-friendly platform, regular price boosts and loads of extra places on offer helping you get added value on your bets.

Paddy Power Racing Offer - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet

Claim Offer

Known for its money-back specials and daily price boosts, Paddy Power is a great place to find top prices and extra places on offer throughout the festival.

Betfair Racing Offer - Get £30 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Claim Offer

Whether you prefer the sportsbook or the exchange, Betfair offers flexibility and often better odds for sharper punters. 

The Feature: Sussex Stakes 2025

All eyes will be on the Group 1 Sussex Stakes, the headline race of Day 2. Often billed as the “Duel on the Downs,” this prestigious mile contest regularly pits the best of the three-year-old milers against their older rivals. Previous winners include racing greats like Frankel, Kingman, and Baaeed – and 2025’s renewal promises another thrilling showdown.

Key runners to watch include:

 

  • Rosallion – the standout from the 2000 Guineas scene

  • Charyn – improving with every run and a serious contender for Roger Varian

  • Facteur Cheval – the French raider with proven Group 1 form

Ground and Weather

The ground is currently good to firm, with warm and dry weather expected. This should suit the quicker types, especially in the sprint races. Be sure to check for updated Goodwood going reports on the morning of racing

Goodwood Day 2 Racing Tips

The find our tips for day 2 of the Goodwood Festival head to our Free Racing Tips Centre. You can also get bonus tips from Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet using your Free Sporting Life Plus Account!.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Sports Free Bets