Glorious Goodwood Racing Festival: Day 2 Betting Offers and Preview

Glorious Goodwood 2025 rolls into its second day on Wednesday, July 30, with one of the most anticipated fixtures of the week – Day 2: Sussex Stakes Day. Renowned for its blend of top-class racing and social splendour, this midweek highlight at the Qatar Goodwood Festival is all about speed, stamina, and style.

The Feature: Sussex Stakes 2025

All eyes will be on the Group 1 Sussex Stakes, the headline race of Day 2. Often billed as the “Duel on the Downs,” this prestigious mile contest regularly pits the best of the three-year-old milers against their older rivals. Previous winners include racing greats like Frankel, Kingman, and Baaeed – and 2025’s renewal promises another thrilling showdown.

Key runners to watch include:

Rosallion – the standout from the 2000 Guineas scene

Charyn – improving with every run and a serious contender for Roger Varian

Facteur Cheval – the French raider with proven Group 1 form

Ground and Weather

The ground is currently good to firm, with warm and dry weather expected. This should suit the quicker types, especially in the sprint races. Be sure to check for updated Goodwood going reports on the morning of racing

