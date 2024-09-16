Young Boys vs Aston Villa betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 40/1 Sandro Lauper to be carded

Aston Villa get their first ever Champions League campaign underway at the Wankdorf Stadium in what is a very winnable looking game against Young Boys. Unai Emery's side have won three out of four this season, losing only to Arsenal, impressing again in all four matches to date. Swiss champions Young Boys, believe it or not, are rock bottom of the Swiss Super League after six games. They are winless, conceding 14 times, yet they managed to get past Galatasaray to put themselves in this competition.

What are the best bets? I fully expect Villa to come away with the three points here but they are short enough at a general 4/6. It's 8/15 they score twice or more, and the Villa win and BTTS did appeal somewhat at 19/10, but I've been drawn into a card angle given the referee appointment. Bulgarian Georgi Kabakov oversees this game and he loves a card in a UEFA competition.

Bulgarian referee Georgi Kabakov

Since the start of the 2020/21 season, Kabakov has overseen 33 matches across the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Nations League and Euro qualifiers and has averaged a whopping 5.3 cards per game. The card line here is set at 4.5, with the Over priced at 5/6 which caught my eye, but if this to be a card-laden clash, why not search for a player card bet at a bigger price. Young Boys midfielder SANDRO LAUPER looks a large price TO BE CARDED at a standout 10/3 with Sky Bet and William Hill, especially given he's likely to come up against the tricky Morgan Rodgers. CLICK HERE to back Sandro Lauper to be carded with Sky Bet Lauper has been carded in three of his last four outings, including against Galatasaray in the Swiss sides' Champions League qualifier. His card per 90 average this season stands at 0.38, meaning I'd make this a bet down to 2/1. He picked up three cards in his six Champions League group games last season, clearly struggling to deal with the step up in class, and that could again be the case here.

Young Boys' Jaouen Hadjam (yellow) challenging

I'll also chance Young Boys' left-back JAOUEN HADJAM TO BE CARDED, with his 31/10 price too big BetVictor - he's as short as 19/10 in places. CLICK HERE to back Jaouen Hadjam to be carded with Sky Bet The Algerian defender is the Swiss sides' most carded player this season, picking up four yellows and a red in eight outings. He has been carded in three of his seven starts this term and in four of his last 10 starts last season. So, across his last 17 starts he has a cards per 90 average of 0.49, meaning I expected much shorter than the price on offer here, especially with this referee appointment. And, given the man in the middle, I wouldn't back anyone off having a pop at the double, available at a best price of 13/1 with Sky Bet.

Team news Young Boys have no injury issues ahead of this clash, but there is a battle for selection in attack, with Silvere Ganvoula, Cedric Itten, Darian Males and Meschak Elia all bidding to start. Goalkeeper David von Ballmoos is back after a spell out, and should again start here.

As for Aston Villa, Leon Bailey and Matty Cash are both expected to miss out on Tuesday, while Jaden Philogene is slowly regaining fitness. Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara are nearing a return after long-term injuries. There could be some rotation at full-back, where Kosta Nedeljkovic and Ian Maatsen are pushing for starts, while the same can be said for Saturday's match-winner Jhon Duran.

Predicted line-ups Young Boys: Von Ballmoos; Blum, Camara, Zoukrou, Hadjam; Lauper, Niasse; Monteiro, Ugrinic, Colley; Ganvoula Aston Villa: Martinez; Nedeljkovic, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Ramsey, Rogers; Watkins