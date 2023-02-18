We round up the Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.

Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal Infogol xG: 0.34-3.37

Fairness rating: 82.74

Watkins 5', Coutinho 31' | Saka 16', Zinchenko 61', Martinez OG 90+3', Martinelli 90+8' Arsenal needed two stoppage-time goals to beat Aston Villa and deservedly return to the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners trailed at the break following an opening half of low-quality chances (xG: AVL 0.23-0.12 ARS) which saw Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho strike either side of a Bukayo Saka equaliser. Once Oleksandr Zinchenko had fired in from the edge of the box just after the hour, Arsenal pushed for a winner only for their best chance to be uncharacteristically spurned from 12 yards by Martin Odegaard (0.35) in the 77th minute with the goal gaping.

FT: Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal

‣ xG: 0.34 - 3.37



Mikel Arteta’s side dominate the second half, creating 3.25 xG and allowing just 0.11.



But it's the size of Emiliano Martinez’s head that proves to be the ultimate difference.



But just as time looked to be running out, a 25-yard strike from Jorginho cannoned off the crossbar and against the back of the head of former Arsenal man Emiliano Martinez. Gabriel Martinelli then broke away to tap into an empty net after the Villa keeper had gone up for a late corner.

Victory not only ended a three-game winless run, but a three-game run in which each opponent had also created more xG. Slump over.

Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace Infogol xG: to follow

Fairness rating: to follow Vitaly Janelt snatched a dramatic Brentford injury-time equaliser against Crystal Palace to stretch their unbeaten run to 11 matches. Palace were on the brink of a first win in 2023 after substitute Eberechi Eze headed them in front. Eze’s goal was his fourth of the season and only shot-shy Palace’s 21st from their 23 Premier League matches. The visitors also successfully shackled Bees sharp-shooter Ivan Toney, with Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen rock solid at the back. But in the sixth minute of stoppage time another sub, Janelt, struck to secure a 1-1 draw for the high-flying hosts.

Brighton 0-1 Fulham Infogol xG: to follow

Fairness rating: to follow Substitute Manor Solomon came back to haunt former boss Roberto De Zerbi as Fulham snatched a dramatic 1-0 Premier League win over fellow high-fliers Brighton. Israel international Solomon, who played under De Zerbi at Shakhtar Donetsk, struck two minutes from time at the Amex Stadium after Albion had dominated. Solly March and Facundo Buonanotte had goals disallowed for the Seagulls, who failed to score in the top flight for the first time since October, despite registering 21 attempts. Fulham, without star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic due to a minor injury, struggled for a foothold in the game for the majority of the afternoon before the late twist boosted their hopes of European qualification at the expense of their hosts. Loanee Solomon’s second goal in as many matches moves Marco Silva’s men above Brighton into sixth spot, albeit they have played two games more.

Everton 1-0 Leeds Infogol xG: to follow

Fairness rating: to follow Seamus Coleman’s freakish goal was the stroke of luck Everton needed to lift them out of the relegation zone and plunge managerless Leeds into it following their 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park. New manager Sean Dyche knew he would need some good fortune after the Premier League’s lowest scorers failed to make a January signing despite the injury-prone striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggling for fitness all season. But even he could not have envisaged winning his second successive home match in the manner they did after the Toffees captain’s attempted cross caught out goalkeeper Ilan Meslier at his near post. Everton’s long-serving Irishman is the club’s lucky charm as they have never lost in all 28 matches in which he has scored and if they can keep eking out home wins like this – which lifted them a point clear of the bottom three – then survival is a realistic possibility. The same cannot be said for Leeds, whose 10th match without a win dropped them to 19th after fellow strugglers Southampton and Bournemouth both won.

Nott'm Forest 1-1 Man City Infogol xG: to follow

Fairness rating: to follow Nottingham Forest delivered another twist in the Premier League title race as Chris Wood’s late goal saw them snatch a 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the City Ground. City looked prime to return to the top of the table after Arsenal’s lunchtime win over Aston Villa when they went ahead through Bernardo Silva’s first-half stunner. But a string of missed chances after the break, including two from Erling Haaland, proved costly and Wood’s first goal for Forest in the 83rd minute saw them take a point. The draw, which should have been off the table for the hosts, means the Gunners now hold a two-point lead over City at the top of the table with a game in hand. How big these two dropped points will be in the title race remains to be seen, but Pep Guardiola will be sick to the stomach that the game was not wrapped up.