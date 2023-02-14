After a disappointing 2021/22 campaign, Marcus Rashford has found his feet again under Erik ten Hag and is firing on all cylinders, fuelling United's push on all fronts in four competitions.

Many doubted whether Marcus Rashford's Manchester United career had come to a halt after last season's disappointments but new boss Erik Ten Hag was convinced he could turn it around. "With his movements, he will always create chances, the team will create him chances and he has to believe that he and the team will do that and it's about getting the right finish. I'm convinced of that, that he can stick in that belief, yes," he told reporters in August. The Dutchman's conviction has paid off in a major way. United are still in the hunt for silverware in four competitions, spearheading that charge for trophies this season has been the form of Rashford. With 21 goals in all competitions, he has already well exceeded his total of a meagre five from last season. The England international has reinvented himself and is the in-form player.

Fatigue a problem last season After three seasons of being overplayed and playing through injuries, it all came to a head for Rashford's United career last season. Repeated injuries and recovering from a shoulder surgery meant that he never really settled into the starting XI at United. Cristiano Ronaldo's return to United meant that he became the centre-piece of United's attack and Rashford's role in the side became less relevant with each passing week. It even came to the point where interim boss Ralf Rangnick was willing to let him leave the club.

His underlying numbers had taken a serious hit as well across multiple metrics, averaging just 1.55 shots per 95 minutes, an xG of 0.17 per 95 and 0.28 goals per 95. As a result, Rashford barely saw first team minutes and had lost his starting spot in the squad under Rangnick, by the end of the season. He started just 13 games in the Premier League, often coming off the bench to no effect. This season has been a completely different story, though. Resurgence and reinvention under Ten Hag United's excellent form this season has also coincided with a massive improvement in Rashford's displays as he is starting to vindicate Ten Hag's faith in him earlier in the season. The England international is the club's top scorer with 12 in the league, miles ahead of Bruno Fernandes, who has five to his name this season. One of the big reasons behind Rashford's resurgence has been his ability to add different parts to his game that have made him more effective in the box. The appointment of Benni McCarthy to Ten Hag's coaching staff has been widely praised as a shrewd move and another factor behind Rashford's improvement.

🗣️ “Unbelievable focus in this moment. In this moment he’s in such a flow.”



Erik ten Hag on the inform Marcus Rashford.🔥 pic.twitter.com/t6ijbaFfRi — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 11, 2023

"He’s definitely helped me a lot, to have them attack-minded coaches is good for us in the squad, he’s always there speaking to us about these things," said Rashford, of McCarthy's impact on the side. Looking at the placement of his shots this season, he has been able to find the back of the net at the near post cutting in off the left, instead of trying to bend the ball around the keeper to the right, which he has done in previous seasons. He is a lot more direct in his approach and finishing and it shows.

Rashford has shown striker-like instincts when inside the box this season, making himself available for shots. Of his 12 goals in the league, one has been with his left, eight with his right and three with his head. Time and again, he has shown himself to be a handful physically even, backing himself to go shoulder-to-shoulder against the strongest. Underlying numbers better than ever His improvement is not only evident on the pitch, but the underlying numbers also show us that he is shooting a lot more and getting into dangerous positions in the box off the left flank - also playing centrally at times for United.

Looking at his heat map for this season shows a lot of activity on the left flank and from there, inverting into the box into the left half-spaces where he has been used to devastating effect. In earlier seasons, he wasn't able to impose himself upon defences as he has done this season. His ability to score headers is an impressive weapon that he's added to his arsenal. Rashford is now averaging a greater volume of shots per game, getting into dangerous positions more often and drastically improved as an offensive outlet for United - to the point where he is winning games for United all by himself through his individual brilliance.