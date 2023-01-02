Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
liverpool van dijk

xG Premier League Review: Gameweek 19 scorelines according to expected goals

By Jake Osgathorpe
20:05 · MON January 02, 2023

We round up the Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.
  • This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool

  • Infogol xG: 2.48-1.96
  • Fairness rating: 75.99%
  • Scorers: Konate OG (19'), Wissa (42'), Mbuemo (84') | Oxlaide-Chamberlain (50')

Brentford caused an upset by beating Liverpool at home, and the result was well deserved for Thomas Frank's men.

The Reds couldn't deal with their hosts, shipping nearly 2.5 xG, as their defence continues to be a major concern.

Jurgen Klopp's side have now conceded an average of 1.99 xGA per game when playing on the road this season, showing that this performance was no flash in the pan.

On the road, Liverpool have shipped multiple 'big chances' (0.35 xG+) in five of eight games, conceding at least three such chances in three of them.

Liverpool away

All of those figures paint a very ugly picture of where Liverpool are right now. They are a team who have no problem creating chances but simply can't stop their opponents from doing the same.

Their next away game? Against a Brighton team who have clicked into attacking gear under Roberto Di Zerbi.

As for Brentford, their performances against the 'big six' need highlighting.

The Bees have played five of the six at home which has to be taken into consideration, but Frank's side have won three, drawn two and lost just once against the league's elite.

Across those six games, Brentford have averaged 1.98 xGF and 1.28 xGA per game. I don't think I've ever seen a process that good against the big six after playing all of them once.

The Bees are currently unbeaten in six, winning three, having shown that they have no problem creating opportunities. They could kick on up the table again with a run of Bournemouth, Leeds and Southampton.

Brentford are a lofty seventh now, but there's no reason they can't be higher by the end of the month.

Premier League best bets
ALSO READ: Our best bets from the latest round of Premier League fixtures

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS