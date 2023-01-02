On the road, Liverpool have shipped multiple 'big chances' (0.35 xG+) in five of eight games, conceding at least three such chances in three of them.

Jurgen Klopp's side have now conceded an average of 1.99 xGA per game when playing on the road this season, showing that this performance was no flash in the pan.

The Reds couldn't deal with their hosts, shipping nearly 2.5 xG, as their defence continues to be a major concern.

Brentford caused an upset by beating Liverpool at home, and the result was well deserved for Thomas Frank's men.

All of those figures paint a very ugly picture of where Liverpool are right now. They are a team who have no problem creating chances but simply can't stop their opponents from doing the same.

Their next away game? Against a Brighton team who have clicked into attacking gear under Roberto Di Zerbi.

As for Brentford, their performances against the 'big six' need highlighting.

The Bees have played five of the six at home which has to be taken into consideration, but Frank's side have won three, drawn two and lost just once against the league's elite.

Across those six games, Brentford have averaged 1.98 xGF and 1.28 xGA per game. I don't think I've ever seen a process that good against the big six after playing all of them once.

The Bees are currently unbeaten in six, winning three, having shown that they have no problem creating opportunities. They could kick on up the table again with a run of Bournemouth, Leeds and Southampton.

Brentford are a lofty seventh now, but there's no reason they can't be higher by the end of the month.