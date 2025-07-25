Football betting tips: Women's Euro final 2pts Spain to win in 90 minutes at 4/5 (William Hill, Betfred) 1pt Aitana Bonmati to score or assist at 7/4 (Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Sunday TV: BBC One/ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

From Basel to uh… Basel. It all comes down to this, the field of 16 nations cut down to two over the last three and a half weeks. 30 matches played and, it’s of course, the two pre-tournament favourites who are meeting in Sunday’s final. After a dramatic shoot-out win having come from two goals down against Sweden, England again made life hard for themselves in the semi-finals, needing 119 minutes to get the better of a flagging Italy side. Just when it looked like the Lionesses might be paying for that extra hour of football played, Spain were pushed all the way to extra-time by a dogged Germany side on their side of the draw, and needed an Aitana Bonmatí winner almost as late as Chloe Kelly’s for England the day before.

Chloe Kelly 🤝 BIG moments.



It was just meant to be for the Lionesses! They just don't know how to do it the 'easy way' do they? 😅#WEuro2025 #WomensEuros pic.twitter.com/8kEiBKTGH8 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 22, 2025

Indeed, four of the six knock-out matches this summer have been taken, at least, to extra time with two of those taken all the way to spot kicks. If you think we’ll see a continuation of that form, either team to win on penalties is currently priced at 11/2. It is well worth pointing out that although Spain have had a knock-out game at five of their last six tournaments (including this Euros) that goes beyond the 90 minutes, they’ve never had two during the same tournament. Furthermore, after losing to England in extra time in 2022, Spain have won all three of their last knock-out games that couldn’t be decided in 90 minutes. For England, a feature of the Sarina Wiegman era has been the game-changers the Dutchwoman has been able to introduce into the second halves of games and having played nine tournament knock-out games (not including Sunday’s final) under their current manager. England have found themselves contesting extra-time on no less than five occasions, with the Lionesses taken to penalties against Nigeria in the World Cup round of 16 in 2023 as well as against Sweden in the quarter-finals this summer (and if you want to count it, versus Brazil in the 2023 Finalissima at Wembley). So far this summer, we’ve seen good football and not so good football from both teams, with Spain lacking a little bit of sparkle in the knock-out rounds as both Alexia Putellas and Bonmati have been kept quiet – although Bonmati has had two decisive moments – and for England, it has been about those subs and sheer determination to get through. Just as Bonmati has had one big moment in each knock-out round for Spain, so too has 19-year-old Michelle Agyemang for England, with the Arsenal woman scoring in both the quarter and semi-finals, she’s currently priced at 9/1 to score last.

What are the best bets? But what can we actually expect from this game? Well, this will be the third meeting of the two this calendar year following a pair of matches in the Nations League; England’s 1-0 win at Wembley before Spain ran out 2-1 winners in Catalonia, just eight weeks ago. What we’ve consistently seen from Spain is a vulnerability in defence, with the Spanish backline struggling not just with everyone’s favourite 'Route One' football, but with how the spaces behind their aggressive full-backs can be targeted. It goes without saying that anyone who squares off against Spain knows they won't have much of the ball, although England have managed around 40% (give or take) possession in their last three meetings. The Lionesses are usually convincingly outshot by La Roja so will need to be clinical, which is something Spain tend to not be. CLICK HERE to bet on England vs Spain with Sky Bet It’s a little easy to look at the 2023 World Cup final and assume we’ll see a similar pattern, but Spain have undergone a managerial change since then, as well as plenty of changes far from the pitch following that triumph in Sydney. Not only are the world champions stronger now, with Esther González causing all sorts of problems as a clear-cut number nine, but Alexia has largely returned to form following her ACL injury, as Bonmati is still warming up after her bout of pre-tournament meningitis.

Additionally, with Millie Bright not in the squad, England’s defence isn’t quite as strong as it was two years ago and whilst Hannah Hampton has stood up well between the sticks for England, the young goalkeeper is certainly in the firing line. So, what I’m saying is I think SPAIN WILL WIN this one, with the favourites priced at 3/4 to win in 90 minutes or more conservatively 2/5 to lift the trophy. England to win in normal time is priced at 10/3. The stats firmly favour Spain for this one, but likewise, they favoured Barcelona for the Champions League title back at the end of May and through a combination of fastidious defending from Arsenal and poor finishing from Barcelona, the Gunners pulled off an upset, so it absolutely can be done. We’ve started to see the goals dissipate in the knock-out rounds and this should be a close affair without too many goals and as said, neither have been overly clinical in their recent meetings but there are a few bets to look at, such as Each Team to Have 2+ Corners in Each Half priced at 3/1 or 4 or more shots on target from outside the box which returns at 7/2. A penalty awarded is priced at 15/8 and both teams to score is pretty short at 8/11.