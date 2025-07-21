England progressed to the final of the 2025 Women's Euros with a 2-1 victory over Italy in a dramatic semi-final meeting in Geneva.
In similar fashion to their quarter-final encounter with Sweden, it appeared like the Lionesses were heading for an early exit only for a late showing to keep their hopes alive.
Barbara Bonansea's fierce first-half effort fired Italy ahead and a resilient defensive performance throughout the second left England frustrated and searching for answers.
That, once again, came in the form of super sub Michelle Agyemang. The teenager's composed finish in the sixth minute of added time forced an extra 30 with the momentum firmly in England's favour.
The usual tension which comes with extra-time followed. That was broken with two minutes remaining as defender Emma Severini wrestled England's Beth Mead to the ground, leaving referee Ivana Martinčić with little choice but to point to the spot.
And it was another substitute in Chloe Kelly who was trusted with the duties.
While her initial effort was saved by goalkeeper Laura Giuliani, the forward followed up to convert from close range and secure England's spot in back-to-back Euros finals.
Awaiting them is Spain or Germany, who contest the other semi-final on Wednesday night.
