England progressed to the final of the 2025 Women's Euros with a 2-1 victory over Italy in a dramatic semi-final meeting in Geneva.

In similar fashion to their quarter-final encounter with Sweden, it appeared like the Lionesses were heading for an early exit only for a late showing to keep their hopes alive.

Against the run of play, Italy lead 😮‍💨



Barbara Bonansea SMASHES home to give Le Azzurre the lead! pic.twitter.com/sO3TRRBxL6 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 22, 2025

Barbara Bonansea's fierce first-half effort fired Italy ahead and a resilient defensive performance throughout the second left England frustrated and searching for answers. That, once again, came in the form of super sub Michelle Agyemang. The teenager's composed finish in the sixth minute of added time forced an extra 30 with the momentum firmly in England's favour.

ENGLAND ARE LEVEL IN THE 96TH MINUTE!



MICHELLE AGYEMANG HAS DONE IT AGAIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zToCOrbtVQ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 22, 2025

The usual tension which comes with extra-time followed. That was broken with two minutes remaining as defender Emma Severini wrestled England's Beth Mead to the ground, leaving referee Ivana Martinčić with little choice but to point to the spot.

CHLOE KELLY WINS IT FOR ENGLAND IN THE 119th MINUTE 🤯



THE LIONESSES ARE IN THE EUROS FINAL!



Absolute CHAOS. pic.twitter.com/CW92YhGK4N — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 22, 2025