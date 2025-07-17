Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Tips Tables News Transfer Centre Fantasy Football Vidiprinter Latest Odds
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Tips Tables News Transfer Centre Fantasy Football Vidiprinter Latest Odds
England players dive on top of England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton celebrating after winning a penalty shootout at the end of the Women's Euro 2025 quarterfinals soccer match between Sweden and England at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich

England beat Sweden in dramatic penalty shootout to reach semi-finals of Women's Euro 2025

By Joe Townsend
Football
Thu July 17, 2025 · 1h ago

England somehow survived a remarkable quarter-final with Sweden to win on penalties and keep their hopes of winning back-to-back Women's Euros alive.

Having fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, the Lionesses edged an incredible shootout that saw nine spot-kicks missed in total.

Sweden goalkeeper Jennifer Falk saved four and had the chance to send her side through, but blazed her own attempt over the bar.

Ultimately, it was left to England legend Lucy Bronze to thump home before Smilla Holmberg fired over to spark wild celebrations that had seemed highly unlikely for most of the night in Zurich.

Sarina Wiegman's side are the first team to come back from 2-0 down in the knockout stage of the Women's Euros, a scoreline they trailed by with just 11 minutes left to play when the introduction of 2022's Wembley hero Chloe Kelly changed the game.

In the space of 90 seconds she crossed for Bronze to head home in the 79th minute before doing the same in England's very next attack for substitute Michelle Agyemang to scramble home an equaliser.

The Lionesses will now meet in Italy in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Lucy Bronze
Lucy Bronze celebrates for England

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS