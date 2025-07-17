Having fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, the Lionesses edged an incredible shootout that saw nine spot-kicks missed in total.

Sweden goalkeeper Jennifer Falk saved four and had the chance to send her side through, but blazed her own attempt over the bar.

Ultimately, it was left to England legend Lucy Bronze to thump home before Smilla Holmberg fired over to spark wild celebrations that had seemed highly unlikely for most of the night in Zurich.

Sarina Wiegman's side are the first team to come back from 2-0 down in the knockout stage of the Women's Euros, a scoreline they trailed by with just 11 minutes left to play when the introduction of 2022's Wembley hero Chloe Kelly changed the game.

In the space of 90 seconds she crossed for Bronze to head home in the 79th minute before doing the same in England's very next attack for substitute Michelle Agyemang to scramble home an equaliser.

The Lionesses will now meet in Italy in the semi-finals on Tuesday.