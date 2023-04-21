Two English sides have made the Women's Champions League semis - Michael Beardmore provides a preview and best bets for the first legs of Chelsea v Barcelona and Wolfsburg v Arsenal.

Football betting tips: Women's Champions League 1pt Sam Kerr to score anytime in Chelsea v Barcelona at 10/3 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Maren Mjelde to score anytime in Chelsea v Barcelona at 16/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Wolfsburg to win v Arsenal and BTTS ‘No’ at 2/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Dominique Janssen to score anytime in Wolfsburg v Arsenal at 14/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Chelsea v Barcelona Kick off: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: DAZN

Chelsea 13/2 | Draw 18/5 | Barcelona 3/10 Emma Hayes’ Chelsea will have revenge on their minds as they face red-hot favourites Barcelona over two legs in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals. Just two years ago, the Blues became only the second English side in history – after winners Arsenal in 2007 – to reach the UWCL final but were ruthlessly swept aside 4-0 by Barca. Barcelona have been utterly dominant domestically this season, winning all 25 games thus far but the Spanish top flight has far less strength in depth than the Women’s Super League in England. They did cruise past Roma 6-1 on aggregate in the last eight but that was a far easier task than Chelsea’s tie with eight-time winners and holders Lyon as the Blues edged through on penalties. Given they are at home, I think Chelsea have been underestimated by the bookies here – if the first leg was in Spain, I could understand Barca being as heavy favourites as 3/10 but at Kingsmeadow?

You can get 9/4 on Chelsea avoiding defeat via the Double Chance which looks very decent but, for me, the standout price is the 10/3 on SAM KERR TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Sam Kerr to score anytime with Sky Bet The Australian has netted 82 goals in 105 games in all competitions since joining the Blues and is not just a striker who pads out her figures against weaker teams – she is a big-game player. She scored for her country to help the Aussies end England’s long unbeaten run last month, netted twice in last year’s FA Cup final win, as well as against Lyon, PSG, Manchester United and Arsenal this term. The fact that as many as 10 Barcelona players are shorter or equal odds to find the net seems a tad disrespectful to a striker long considered among the world’s best. At longer odds, it’s also worth a small punt on MAREN MJELDE TO SCORE ANYTIME at 16/1. The Norway defender often takes penalties – her 120th-minute spot-kick rescued Chelsea in the last round – but can pop up with a goal from open play too. CLICK HERE to back Maren Mjelde to score anytime with Sky Bet She’s netted 21 times in 116 games for the club. That one goal every 5.5 games ratio makes 14s look very inviting. Score prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Barcelona (Sky Bet odds: 16/1)

