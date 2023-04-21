Two English sides have made the Women's Champions League semis - Michael Beardmore provides a preview and best bets for the first legs of Chelsea v Barcelona and Wolfsburg v Arsenal.
1pt Sam Kerr to score anytime in Chelsea v Barcelona at 10/3 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Maren Mjelde to score anytime in Chelsea v Barcelona at 16/1 (Sky Bet)
1pt Wolfsburg to win v Arsenal and BTTS ‘No’ at 2/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Dominique Janssen to score anytime in Wolfsburg v Arsenal at 14/1 (Sky Bet)
Emma Hayes’ Chelsea will have revenge on their minds as they face red-hot favourites Barcelona over two legs in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals.
Just two years ago, the Blues became only the second English side in history – after winners Arsenal in 2007 – to reach the UWCL final but were ruthlessly swept aside 4-0 by Barca.
Barcelona have been utterly dominant domestically this season, winning all 25 games thus far but the Spanish top flight has far less strength in depth than the Women’s Super League in England.
They did cruise past Roma 6-1 on aggregate in the last eight but that was a far easier task than Chelsea’s tie with eight-time winners and holders Lyon as the Blues edged through on penalties.
Given they are at home, I think Chelsea have been underestimated by the bookies here – if the first leg was in Spain, I could understand Barca being as heavy favourites as 3/10 but at Kingsmeadow?
You can get 9/4 on Chelsea avoiding defeat via the Double Chance which looks very decent but, for me, the standout price is the 10/3 on SAM KERR TO SCORE ANYTIME.
The Australian has netted 82 goals in 105 games in all competitions since joining the Blues and is not just a striker who pads out her figures against weaker teams – she is a big-game player.
She scored for her country to help the Aussies end England’s long unbeaten run last month, netted twice in last year’s FA Cup final win, as well as against Lyon, PSG, Manchester United and Arsenal this term.
The fact that as many as 10 Barcelona players are shorter or equal odds to find the net seems a tad disrespectful to a striker long considered among the world’s best.
At longer odds, it’s also worth a small punt on MAREN MJELDE TO SCORE ANYTIME at 16/1. The Norway defender often takes penalties – her 120th-minute spot-kick rescued Chelsea in the last round – but can pop up with a goal from open play too.
She’s netted 21 times in 116 games for the club. That one goal every 5.5 games ratio makes 14s look very inviting.
Score prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Barcelona (Sky Bet odds: 16/1)
Arsenal beat Bayern Munich to reach their first Women’s Champions League semi-final in a decade and they are again faced with German opposition as they take on Wolfsburg in the last four.
The hosts have been top dogs in Deutschland for many years, winning this competition twice, albeit back in 2013 and 2014, and reaching the final three times since, losing to Lyon on each occasion.
But Munich are challenging that dominance and Wolfsburg’s results in Europe – held by Roma and Slavia Prague in the group stages before squeezing through a two-legged quarter-final against PSG – suggest they're not the force of old.
This is a winnable tie for Arsenal but their injury woes – Leah Williamson limping off against Manchester United in midweek to join strikers Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead on the sidelines – and poor recent away form in big matches raise concerns.
Arsenal have lost away to Bayern and all three WSL title rivals United, Man City and Chelsea. They've coped admirably with injuries to top players but it might finally be catching up with them and Williamson’s season-ending ACL will not help.
They have scored just one goal across those aforementioned four games and, much like their quarter-final against Bayern, they will surely look to keep things tight away and hope to win the tie in the second leg at home.
But the hosts are firing at the minute, thrashing Bayern 5-0 away in the German Cup recently as well as beating Werder Bremen 8-0 and, pardon the pun, Arsenal will find it tough to keep the Wolfs from the door.
They're a top price 8/13 to win but I like the angle of Arsenal, robbed of so much firepower, failing to score as well. There were no ‘win to nil’ markets up when this piece was written but the 2/1 on WOLFSBURG TO WIN AND BTTS ‘NO’ does the job.
At larger odds, it’s worth chucking a bit of loose change on Wolfsburg’s Dominique Janssen to find the net against her former club at a very generous 14/1. The Netherlands international – employed usually as either a defender or defensive midfielder – has scored 29 goals in 126 games across four seasons since joining the Germans from the Gunners.
More importantly, she’s also a designated penalty taker and has netted four times in her last seven games – three from the spot, one from open play – making JANSSEN TO SCORE ANYTIME definitely worthy of a look.
Score prediction: Wolfsburg 1-0 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
