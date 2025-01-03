Wolves vs Nottingham Forest betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Monday night sees Nuno Espirito Santo return to Molineux for the first time since leaving Wolves in the summer of 2021. He oversaw an exceptional four years where the club reached heights last seen in the 1980s; sound familiar? His Nottingham Forest side enter the second half of the season with a very realistic hope of finishing in the Premier League's top five and in all likelihood qualifying for the Champions League. Perhaps the success of their former boss caused Wolves' owners to finally call time on Gary O'Neil's struggling tenure and dive back into the warm, cosy bed of Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes.

What are the best bets?

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. So far, so good for Wolves' return to their Iberian roots. Vitor Pereira has won at Leicester and at home to Manchester United and secured a battling draw at Tottenham. There was a degree of fortune in the latter two matches though, with Bruno Fernandes sent off for an already beleaguered United and Spurs in the midst of an injury crisis. This will be a real step up.

Matheus Cunha will miss out through suspension

Wolves' task was made significantly harder by the news that they will now be without 10-goal top scorer Matheus Cunha after he was banned for two games for being involved in a fracas with Ipswich security staff last month. Not ideal given only Liverpool have taken more points away from home than NOTTINGHAM FOREST who also happen to have won their last five matches. CLICK HERE to back Nottingham Forest win with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Forest to win and Under 2.5 goals with Sky Bet Taking the 13/10 about a FOREST WIN is advised, as is the 15/4 on FOREST TO WIN AND UNDER 2.5 GOALS; four of their six away wins have involved two goals or fewer.

As it was during his Wolves tenure, organisation has been the cornerstone of Nuno's success at the City Ground, and with that has come a huge focus on set-pieces. Only Crystal Palace (8) and Arsenal (10) have scored more goals from dead-balls than Forest (7) this season. Wolves, meanwhile, are the only top-flight team to have conceded more than 10 times from set-pieces, with 33% (14) of all the goals they have conceded this season coming via those situations.

John Stones is among the centre-backs to have scored against Wolves this term

MURILLO missed the win at Everton through injury but could return in place of fellow Brazilian MORATO at centre-back. With the duo a respective 22/1 and 25/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME, playing safe and backing both to small stakes is advised. CLICK HERE to back Murillo to score anytime with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Morato to score anytime with Sky Bet They will start alongside NIKOLA MILENKOVIC whose 14/1 quotes is more than enough to be backed given he has already found the net twice this season, both in the last month, goals that had been coming - the Serbia international has generated 2.77 expected goals (xG) and had 18 attempts in the Premier League already. CLICK HERE to back Milenkovic to score anytime with Sky Bet Wolves may be under new management, but their issues defending at free-kicks and corners are unlikely to be quickly solved, especially given their long-term list of defensive absentees.

