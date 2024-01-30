Wolves vs Man Utd betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1.5pts Nelson Semedo to commit 2+ fouls at 6/4 (Sporting Index)
1pt Pedro Neto 1+ assists at 7/2 (Sky Bet)
Erik ten Hag must be wondering what he has let himself in for.
Struggling for consistency on the pitch, the only constant at Old Trafford seems to be the behind-the-scenes drama that Marcus Rashford added to over the past few days.
The Red Devils' attempts to salvage something from a sorry season next take in Molineux on Thursday night, a ground where Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea have all come a cropper this campaign.
Indeed, the hosts would leapfrog Ten Hag's side with victory - an eventuality that could push United into the bottom half of the Premier League table should other results go against them.
Trying to predict the outcome of Manchester United games this season is a fool's errand as evidenced by their ridiculously inconsistent hot-and-cold record of W14 D3 L14 in all competitions.
If pushed, I'd be backing Wolves here - they're unbeaten in nine at home, winning six and drawing three in that run, having beaten the aforementioned trio of big guns, as well as holding Aston Villa and Newcastle.
They look big at 7/4 in places but do have a horrible head-to-head record against the Red Devils, for whom Molineux has been a happy hunting ground. The bookies are struggling to separate the sides and so, in truth, am I.
This led me to search the stats markets for value and there are two prices on different Wolves players that leapt out, firstly the 6/4 on offer for NELSON SEMEDO to commit 2+ fouls.
The Portuguese is averaging 1.5 fouls per game this season - and that's before we factor in that the right wing-back will likely be up against livewire foul magnet Alejandro Garnacho, who is drawing an infringement every 40 minutes on average.
Secondly, I'll have a more modest stake on Wolves assist king PEDRO NETO to take advantage of a porous Red Devils defence that has conceded twice in each of five of their past six games, including at fourth-tier Newport.
Neto ran rivals West Bromwich Albion ragged last Sunday and while he did not set up a goal in that game, he has registered a ridiculous seven assists in 11 league starts, making the 7/2 on him to notch 1+ ASSIST here very enticing indeed.
Adding Semedo to be carded for one of what we hope will be a couple of hefty challenges on Garnacho - or any visiting player for that matter - boosts our BAB to a healthy 30/1.
Wolves are without Hwang Hee-chan and Boubacar Traore, who are on international duty at the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations respectively - but Rayan Ait-Nouri is back from Afcon and Joao Gomes is available after a three-game suspension.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is available after returning to training following his headline-grabbing omission from the FA Cup win at Newport but Erik ten Hag is hardly likely to reward his misdemeanours with a place in the starting XI.
The Red Devils' injury woes are easing but Mason Mount (calf), Victor Lindelof (groin) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) remain out, while Anthony Martial will be sidelined for weeks after groin surgery.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is touch and go with a knock that meant he missed the Newport trip but Andre Onana should return in goal after Cameroon were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations by Nigeria.
Wolves: Sa; Gomes, Dawson, Kilman; Doherty, Doyle, Lemina, Semedo; Cunha, Neto; Bellegarde
Manchester United: Onana; Shaw, Martinez, Varane, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund
Odds correct 1645 GMT (30/01/24)
