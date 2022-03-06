An out of form Wolves take on relegation threatened Watford on Thursday, and Jake Osgathorpe has the best bets.

Wolves' challenge for a European place is faltering, but was to be expected. Three defeats on the spin - all deserved - have left them eight points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and five behind sixth placed West Ham, meaning this is a must-win game. Their dip in form was likely to happen, with Bruno Lage's side over performing their expected goals against (xGA) by a huge margin before their home game with Leicester, which told us that they were conceding a host of chances and not being punished. In the last four games, including Leicester, they have conceded six goals from chances equating to 8.17 xGA, so have still been fortunate not to have allowed more.

Overall this season, the Old Gold have conceded an average of 1.45 xGA per game, far higher than the 0.85 goals against they have allowed. Unless something changes, we will continue to see Wolves concede plenty of goals. And that should be music to the ears of struggling Watford, who put in a decent display at home to Arsenal at the weekend in a 3-2 defeat. The Hornets won the xG battle on that occasion, falling foul to some clinical finishing from the Gunners (xG: WAT 1.41 - 0.95 ARS).

Performances under Roy Hodgson have been OK on the whole, averaging 1.06 xGF and 1.39 xGA per game, with that process good enough to keep them up over a full season. Hodgson doesn't have a full season though, just 11 further games, and to win games their attacking process will need to improve, so facing a struggling Wolves defence could be the perfect tonic. Wolves have shown enough to suggest that they will create chances here though, meaning BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks an interesting proposition. The price of 5/4 looks big given everything discussed, and is worth chancing in a game with two teams in need of a win.

Wolves v Watford best bets and score prediction 1pt Both Teams to Score at 5/4 (Unibet) Score prediction: Wolves 1-1 Watford (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1030 GMT (09/03/22)