Chelsea 2-5 West Brom: Sam Allardyce plays down survival chances after stunning win

Liverpool's 7-0 win at Crystal Palace, Tottenham running out 6-1 victors at Old Trafford and Leicester thumping Manchester City 5-2 at the Etihad are just three we can mention. Most, though, came far earlier in the season.

Just as things appeared to have calmed down, perhaps the most unexpected result of the campaign has given us all the jolt we needed after a two-week hiatus filled with often turgid, one-sided international fixtures.

For a West Brom team who had won just three league games this season, and scored only four times in their previous eight games, to thump five past a Chelsea side who had only let in two goals in their previous 14 matches under Thomas Tuchel, really does take some believing.

But don't read too much into it.

Can West Brom stay up?

"A long way to go for us. Six wins out of nine I said, and now it’s five out of eight, and we might have a chance," was Sam Allardyce's reaction to their stunning win.

"Even then we might need a couple of draws, or a draw. But we’ve started on the track of trying to get an undefeated run and trying to get more wins in the last eight games than we have had all season. It’s been done before. This is a good start, but there’s a long way to go still."

Hardly Henry V is it, or Churchill. He might as well have said "great result but we're probably/definitely still going down aren't we?"

He pretty much did in fairness. And it's true.

Credit where it's due tough. This was an impressive display from Allardyce's men. But as he well knows, they need so much more to have even a glimmer of a smidgen of the faintest of hopes of staying in the Premier League.

Ahead of their Saturday lunchtime trip to Stamford Bridge, some bookies had stopped taking bets on West Brom being relegated. Even at half-time, when Albion led 10-man Chelsea 2-1, they could be taken at 100/1 to stay up.

So impressive were they in racing into a 4-1 advantage, that by the time Callum Robinson rifled in his first, to all but guarantee what would be just a fourth league win of the season, Paddy Power had quickly cut those odds to 30/1.