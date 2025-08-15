Win a Premier League shirt of your choice in our start of season competition

We are giving three lucky winners the chance to win a brand new Premier League shirt of their choice to celebrate the return of top flight action.

All 20 Premier League club shirts are up for grabs in this giveaway, don't miss the chance to get your hands on the latest strip!

To enter, simply login and answer the question below before the closing date of Monday September 1 10:00am and the winners will be drawn at random from all correct answers.