PLCOMP
Entries close Monday 1st September

Win a Premier League shirt of your choice in our start of season competition

By Sporting Life
Football
Fri August 15, 2025 · 3h ago

We're giving you the chance to get kitted out for the start of the Premier League season with your teams new jersey.

We are giving three lucky winners the chance to win a brand new Premier League shirt of their choice to celebrate the return of top flight action.

All 20 Premier League club shirts are up for grabs in this giveaway, don't miss the chance to get your hands on the latest strip!

To enter, simply login and answer the question below before the closing date of Monday September 1 10:00am and the winners will be drawn at random from all correct answers.

The competition is for Sporting Life Plus members only, so if you do not have an account you can join for FREE by clicking the button above.

Race day at home competition: Key terms and conditions

  • 18+
  • Sporting Life account required
  • One entry per person
  • Eligibility restrictions apply
  • Further T&Cs apply

