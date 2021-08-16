Last season, no one scored more Premier League goals than Harry Kane. Now 90 players have.

They include Fred and Ben Mee and Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi. It seems one title defence has already failed. Kane will not keep the Golden Boot. He averages a goal every 1098 minutes in this season’s Premier League, compared to one every 134 last season and one every 48 on international duty this season. But if that is partly explained by the presence of San Marino in England’s qualifying group, Kane has been one of the top flight’s great underachievers in front of goal.

The difference between his solitary strike and his xG (expected goals) total of 3.36 means only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Trincao have underperformed by a higher figure. While Tottenham’s fortunes have improved under Antonio Conte – they have won three successive games, scoring seven goals, which is as many as they got in their nine previous matches – in a way his have worsened. But while he has been more profligate in the new regime, it is at least a sign he is getting the chances. Kane’s four league games under Conte had brought a total xG of 1.49 and no goals. He also has an xA (expected assists) of 0.96 and no assists. These are early days, but under Conte, Kane’s numbers are up: Nuno Espirito Santo’s defensive football and Spurs’ struggles muted him. Now he is at least having more chances. His xG per 90 minutes for the Italian is 0.37, compared to 0.25 for the Portuguese, his xA per 90 of 0.24 an improvement on 0.18 beforehand.

The discrepancy between them is still greater when it is factored in that Kane’s xG in Conte’s first league game, the stalemate at Everton, was only 0.11, dragging his average down. His highest xG in a match this season was 0.64 in the 2-1 win over Leeds. Three of his seven highest figures have come for Conte. Kane’s volume of shots has increased, too. There have only been four league games this season when he has had at least three: versus Arsenal and Aston Villa for Nuno and Leeds and Norwich for Conte. He has had 13 shots in four matches for the Italian (an average of 3.25) after only 19 in nine for the Portuguese (2.11). It was damning of Nuno that Kane only had one shot in the six-yard box under him: he has had two under Conte, though neither went in. There are other signs his impact is increasing. He made six shot-creating actions against Brentford, the only game this season he has had more than three. He made six dribbles against Leeds, the only match when he has managed more than four. And yet it is worth noting how far below his peak Kane still is. He averages 0.08 league goals per 90 minutes this season; his lowest in a Premier League campaign of 11 or more games is 0.63.

He has a goal every 0.03 shots now, compared to at least 0.14 in each of the previous five campaigns. His season’s average of 2.62 shots per 90 is his lowest. Take the figure of 3.25 under Conte – and three of those were home games against bottom-half teams – and it is still down on last season’s 3.91. His xG of 0.37 per 90 under Conte is exactly the same as the figure he recorded in 2019-20. But in 2020-21, it was 0.60 and in 2017-18, as high as 0.75. At least an xA of 0.24 under Conte is better than he has mustered in a full season. In the context of the division during Conte’s reign, Kane’s xG does not stand out. The figures are complicated by the postponement of Spurs’ game at Burnley but 15 players have a higher xG; add an extra match with an identical xG and Kane would still only rank 13th. That xG per 90 of 0.37 puts him behind some midfielders and wingers, including Ilkay Gundogan, Christian Pulisic, Bernardo Silva and Hakim Ziyech, and some forwards for lesser teams, like Josh King, Christian Benteke and Teemu Pukki.