In four games under Thomas Tuchel, what are the positives? Beyond Harry Kane's continued goalscoring, have there been any?
This is far from the first time England have suffered chastening evenings. Shortly before the last World Cup there was a sobering night at Molineux when Hungary ran out 4-0 winners. On the eve of last summer's Euros it was Iceland who left Wembley with a 1-0 victory. And don't forget the 2-1 defeat at home by Greece in the autumn.
Like those before them, Senegal deserve enormous credit for a terrific performance and 3-1 win.
Inspired to become the first ever African nation to beat the Three Lions they took full advantage of the new England manager's desire to experiment at will in his opening few games. It's easy to forget that despite his appointment way back in October he didn't in fact take charge of his first match until March 21.
Quite frankly it's all a little bit odd.
The players don't seem happy and neither does Tuchel, whose style of public criticism is quite a step change from his predecessor, a predecessor who led most of these players to two European Championship finals, and a World Cup semi and quarter-final after more than 20 years of desperate England failure.
Appointing Tuchel seemed to make sense when Gareth Southgate left. A proven winner to help get this group over the line. All that was needed was that one final step. Small tweaks to a machine already working.
Except that's not happening.
Even in the short period Lee Carsley was in charge it was clear what he was trying to do. Building on the strong foundations of the Southgate era and implementing his own ideas of more possession-based football.
Tuchel appears to be trying to rip all of the past decade up. Bringing back players who ought to have been put out to pasture. Trying every formation under the Sun. Starting from scratch.
Mercifully England don't play again until September when Andorra and Serbia are their opponents in World Cup qualifying. By November 16 they'll have played six games in 70 days across three separate training camps and barring disaster the Three Lions will have booked their place at next summer's tournament.
And ultimately, whatever happens before England kick off in North America (assuming they qualify) doesn't matter a jot.
Thomas Tuchel was brought in on an 18-month contract to win the World Cup. No one, least of all him, will care how we got there if he is able to deliver that.
If he doesn't, well, from what we've seen so far, it could be a long 18 months.
It won't be any shorter if he does. We just won't remember it.
