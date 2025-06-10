England 1-3 Senegal: Three Lions lose for the first time under Thomas Tuchel

Senegal became the first African team ever to beat England, who had previously gone unbeaten in 21 meetings with African sides, and were full value for their victory with the Three Lions once again sluggish.

Tuchel named a strong XI, with Arsenal trio Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly recalled, and Harry Kane again starting up front.

England's record goal-scorer opened the scoring against the run of play, tapping home after Edouard Mendy saved Anthony Gordon's initial shot, but the Three Lions were second best again soon after.

Ismaila Sarr was denied by England keeper Dean Henderson before eventually beating his club teammate, slotting home Nicolas Jackson's cut-back.

The second half followed a similar pattern of Senegal in the ascendancy, and they took the lead through Habib Diarra after the hour mark.