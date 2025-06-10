England 1-3 Senegal: Three Lions lose for the first time under Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel suffered his first defeat as England manager, losing 3-1 to Senegal at the City Ground.
Senegal became the first African team ever to beat England, who had previously gone unbeaten in 21 meetings with African sides, and were full value for their victory with the Three Lions once again sluggish.
Tuchel named a strong XI, with Arsenal trio Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly recalled, and Harry Kane again starting up front.
England's record goal-scorer opened the scoring against the run of play, tapping home after Edouard Mendy saved Anthony Gordon's initial shot, but the Three Lions were second best again soon after.
Ismaila Sarr was denied by England keeper Dean Henderson before eventually beating his club teammate, slotting home Nicolas Jackson's cut-back.
The second half followed a similar pattern of Senegal in the ascendancy, and they took the lead through Habib Diarra after the hour mark.
England then upped the ante after a hat-trick of substitutions, with Mendy forced into a number of saves before Jude Bellingham had a goal harshly disallowed for a handball in the build up.
The Three Lions continued to probe but were caught out after a sloppy free-kick that allowed Senegal to break and they put the icing on the cake by adding a third through Cheikh Sabaly.
The defeat follows an underwhelming result and performance against Andorra last Saturday, and both games will give Tuchel an awful lot to think about over the summer, with a long wait before the next international break in September.
