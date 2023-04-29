Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Ipswich fans celebrate
Ipswich fans celebrate

Who's gone up and down? Promotions and relegations in Premier League and EFL

By Sporting Life
17:36 · SAT April 29, 2023

Wigan were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday, joining Blackpool who went down on Friday, while Plymouth and Ipswich sealed promotion from League One.

Accrington and Morecambe lived to fight another day with Stanley needing something miraculous to survive, but the Shrimps now in with every chance.

Stevenage went up from Sky Bet League Two but Northampton couldn't clinch promotion, meaning for successive seasons they head into the final day in third place and needing to finish the job.

And on the same their most fan, and club president, Jeff Stelling announced he would be leaving Soccer Saturday and Sky Sports, Hartlepool were relegated from the EFL and back into the National League.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS