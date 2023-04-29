Accrington and Morecambe lived to fight another day with Stanley needing something miraculous to survive, but the Shrimps now in with every chance.

Stevenage went up from Sky Bet League Two but Northampton couldn't clinch promotion, meaning for successive seasons they head into the final day in third place and needing to finish the job.

And on the same their most fan, and club president, Jeff Stelling announced he would be leaving Soccer Saturday and Sky Sports, Hartlepool were relegated from the EFL and back into the National League.