Euro 2020: Who has reached the knockout stage

With the Euro 2020 group stage completed, we assess what each team did to qualify for the knockout stage, and who they face.

Round of 16 fixtures Wales v Denmark

Italy v Austria

Netherlands v Czech Republic

Belgium v Portugal

Croatia v Spain

France v Switzerland

England v Germany

Sweden v Ukraine

Group A ITALY: Italy booked their place in the round of 16 as group winners following 3-0 wins over Turkey and Switzerland, before a smooth 1-0 victory over Wales with eight changes made. Roberto Mancini's side have been dominant at both ends of the pitch, generating 6.77 Expected Goals For (xGF) over three games while allowing just 1.36 Expected Goals Against (xGA). WALES: Four points from three games with a +1 goal difference was enough to seal second place in Group A after a 1-0 defeat to Italy in Rome. While their opening draw with Switzerland was fortunate according to expected goals (xG: WAL 0.57 - 2.60 SUI), they were excellent against Turkey (xG: TUR 1.65 - 3.83 WAL), inspired by a reinvented Gareth Bale. SWITZERLAND: Switzerland have qualified as one of the best four third-placed teams, due to their tally of four points. Their place in the last 16 was confirmed when Ukraine and Finland both finished third in their groups with three points.

Group B BELGIUM: Two wins from two saw the Red Devils become the second team guaranteed to be making an appearance in the last 16, and they continued their 100 per cent record by beating Finland 2-0 in their final game to top the group on nine points. Roberto Martinez's side were ruthless against Russia, cruising to a comfortable 3-0 win, but were made to work much harder for their victory over Denmark, with the emergence from the bench of several 'golden generation' players turning the game on its head, Kevin De Bruyne in particular producing a sublime performance in a 2-1 win. DENMARK: The Danes qualified in stunning fashion, jumping from the bottom of the group to second place courtesy of their 4-1 thumping of Russia in Copenhagen. That gave Denmark the superior goal difference in the head-to-heads with Finland and Russia after all three sides finished level on three points.

Group C NETHERLANDS: Frank de Boer’s side made it nine points from nine by brushing aside North Macedonia in their final group game to top the group comfortably. They posted the third-highest expected goals total in the tournament so far (3.46 xG) when beating Austria, having previously come through a rollercoaster opener 3-2 against Ukraine thanks to Denzel Dumfries' late winner. AUSTRIA: Victory in their final group game against Ukraine on Monday secured Austria's place in the knockout stages of the European Championships for the first time in their history as they finished runners-up behind the Dutch. UKRAINE: Andriy Shevchenko's side must await the results of games in other groups to see whether they qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams. Defeat in their final group game to Austria took their fate out of their hands. With just three points and a negative goal difference of -1, they could miss out.

Group D ENGLAND: Progressed as group winners following a 1-0 victory over Czech Republic and will face the runners-up of Group F - the so-called group of death. Gareth Southgate's men navigated through the group stage without conceding a goal. CROATIA: Croatia went into their final game in third but ended up qualifying in second after a 3-1 win over Scotland. They progressed with four points. CZECH REPUBLIC: They didn't finish in the top-two - despite sitting in first heading into their game at Wembley - but their four points was enough to see them progress as one of the best third-placed teams.

Group E SWEDEN: Sweden finished top of Group E after beating Poland 3-2 in the final game of the group stage, ending up with seven points after solid displays against Spain and Slovakia. SPAIN: After two disappointing draws, Spain burst into life with a 5-0 win Slovakia, earning second place in Group E as a result. A blowout win was in the works after creating plenty of chances without displaying a clinical edge against both Sweden and Poland.

Group F FRANCE: Didier Deschamps' world champions had been expected to book their place in the round of 16 with a game to spare having started with a comfortable 1-0 win over Germany (xG: FRA 0.32 - 1.09 GER), a match where xG didn't tell the whole story thanks to own-goals, disallowed goals, and the French barely getting out of second gear. They failed to take their chances against Hungary, needing a 66th-minute goal from Antoine Griezmann to claim a point, but a 2-2 draw with Portugal was enough to claim top spot in Group F. GERMANY: Written off by many before their meeting with Portugal, and perhaps more so when they fell 1-0 down, Germany fought back to win 4-2 in Munich and bounce back from their opening defeat by France in emphatic style. However, they needed a late goal in their final game from Leon Goretzka to secure a place in the last 16, drawing 2-2 with Hungary after a disappointing display on a rainy Munich night PORTUGAL: A very late show in Budapest saw Fernando Santos' side win 3-0 against Hungary and set themselves up perfectly. Things were even more perfect after 15 minutes in Munich when they led Germany. But a 4-2 defeat has left them needing at least point from their final game against world champions France to guarantee reaching the last 16. Portugal got the point they needed, drawing 2-2 with France after Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties.