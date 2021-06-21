Euro 2020: Who has reached the knockout stage and who needs what to qualify?

With the Euro 2020 group stage nearing completion, we assess what each team needs to qualify for the knockout stage ahead of their final group-stage fixture.

Teams through to the last 16 Italy, Wales, Belgium, Netherlands, Austria

Group A ITALY: Italy booked their place in the round of 16 as group winners following 3-0 wins over Turkey and Switzerland, before a smooth 1-0 victory over Wales with eight changes made. Roberto Mancini's side have been dominant at both ends of the pitch, generating 6.77 Expected Goals For (xGF) over three games while allowing just 1.36 Expected Goals Against (xGA). They will face Group C runners-up Austria in the last 16 at Wembley. WALES: Four points from three games with a +1 goal difference was enough to seal second place in Group A after a 1-0 defeat to Italy in Rome. They will face the Group C runner-up in the last 16. While their opening draw with Switzerland was fortunate according to expected goals (xG: WAL 0.57 - 2.60 SUI), they were excellent against Turkey (xG: TUR 1.65 - 3.83 WAL), inspired by a reinvented Gareth Bale. TURKEY: Pre-tournament dark horses Turkey crashed out in desperately disappointing fashion, failing to claim a single point in their three matches and scoring just one goal in the process. SWITZERLAND: Switzerland will have to wait and see how the rest of the groups play out before finding out if they qualify as a third place finisher.

Group B BELGIUM: Two wins from two saw the Red Devils become the second team guaranteed to be making an appearance in the last 16. Roberto Martinez's side were ruthless against Russia, cruising to a comfortable 3-0 win, but were made to work much harder for their victory over Denmark, with the emergence from the bench of several 'golden generation' players turning the game on its head, Kevin De Bruyne in particular producing a sublime performance in a 2-1 win. FINLAND, RUSSIA, DENMARK: We're lumping these three in together because this really is a complicated scenario, with a significant possibility of all three finishing on three points, and even a chance that a couple of them could be tied on goal difference too. In short, Denmark must win against Russia to have any chance of qualifying - if they do win, it's highly likely they'll go through. For Finland and Russia, avoiding defeat will almost certainly book their place in the last 16. Anything other than a crushing defeat by Belgium is likely to be enough for the Finns too.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Group C NETHERLANDS: Frank de Boer’s side made it nine points from nine by brushing aside North Macedonia in their final group game to top the group comfortably. They posted the third-highest Expected Goals For total in the tournament so far (3.46 xG) when beating Austria, having previously come through a rollercoaster opener 3-2 against Ukraine thanks to Denzel Dumfries' late winner. AUSTRIA: Victory in their final group game against Ukraine on Monday secured Austria's place in the knockout stages of the European Championships for the first time in their history as they finished runners-up behind the Dutch. They will face Group A winners Italy in the last 16 at Wembley. UKRAINE: Andriy Shevchenko's side must await the results of games in other groups to see whether they qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams. Defeat in their final group game to Austria took their fate out of their hands. With just three points and a negative goal difference of -1, they could miss out. NORTH MACEDONIA: Their first major tournament returned zero points as the minnows lost all three group games, although they did give both Ukraine and Austria a scare before losing 2-1 and 3-1 respectively, then falling 3-0 to the Netherlands.

Group D CZECH REPUBLIC & ENGLAND: The Czechs took a huge step towards qualifying for the last 16 with a draw against Croatia at Hampden Park. They top Group D with four points, level with favourites England. A draw against the Three Lions in their final group game guarantees progression, but, with four points, even a loss is highly likely to see them make the second round. The scenario for England is almost exactly the same as for the Czechs, only that a draw will see them finish second by virtue of a poorer goal difference. SCOTLAND & CROATIA: Scotland's superb performance in a deserved 0-0 draw with England has left this group intriguingly poised. The scenario facing Scotland and Croatia is exactly the same - must win. Victory will take them on to four points and virtually guarantee a place in the last 16 as either runner-up, or one of the best third-placed teams.

Group E SWEDEN: Sweden sit top after drawing with Spain and beating Slovakia. Four points should be enough to qualify, one more from their final match against Poland will guarantee it. SLOVAKIA: A surprise victory over Poland has given Slovakia a great chance of reaching the last 16, and they came within 20 minutes of taking from a point from Sweden too, which could have been enough in itself. They now face the Spaniards in their final match, and their task now looks tough. SPAIN: Spain's tournament has been one of disappointment so far with two points from their first two games. They face an easy enough looking game against Slovakia to finish off the group but they go into that game sat in third. A draw may not be enough for progression. POLAND: The draw against Spain gives them a big chance of reaching the knockout stages if they can get the better of Sweden in their last game. Anything less than a win will see them going home.

Group F FRANCE: Didier Deschamps' world champions had been expected to book their place in the round of 16 with a game to spare having started with a comfortable 1-0 win over Germany (xG: FRA 0.32 - 1.09 GER), a match where xG didn't tell the whole story thanks to own-goals, disallowed goals, and the French barely getting out of second gear. But having failed to take their chances against Hungary, needing a 66th-minute goal from Antoine Griezmann to claim a point, it's not quite done and dusted. Four points should be enough though, whatever happens against Portugal.

🇭🇺👏 Incredible scenes in Budapest as Hungary hang on for a heroic point against France.



😯 The world champions failed to turn their opportunities into more goals and the result ends their run of five wins, which included 10 goals & five clean sheets.#HUNFRA #HUN #Euro2020 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) June 19, 2021

HUNGARY: A battling performance in Budapest to secure a 1-1 draw against France has left Hungary with a fighting chance of reaching the last 16. They'll have to beat Germany in their final game to do it though, which is a tall order given the Germans' stunning showing against Portugal. GERMANY: Written off by many before their meeting with Portugal, and perhaps more so when they fell 1-0 down, Germany fought back to win 4-2 in Munich and bounce back from their opening defeat by France in emphatic style. Avoid defeat against Hungary and they're almost certainly through. Win, and they definitely are. PORTUGAL: A very late show in Budapest saw Fernando Santos' side win 3-0 against Hungary and set themselves up perfectly. Things were even more perfect after 15 minutes in Munich when they led Germany. But a 4-2 defeat has left them needing at least point from their final game against world champions France to stand any chance of reaching the last 16.