West Ham vs Man Utd betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Luke Shaw to be shown a card at 11/4 (General)
1pt Mohammed Kudus to score anytime at 3/1 (bet365)
A penny for David Moyes' thoughts as he witnesses yet another of his successors to the poisoned chalice that is the Manchester United manager's job battling to prevent themselves being submerged in the murky Old Trafford waters.
Moyes will know better than most the challenges that role poses, having lasted less than a year in the hotseat as the Red Devils slumped to their lowest ever Premier League finish of seventh in 2014 after he replaced Sir Alex Ferguson.
The way things are going, though, that record low finish might be beaten this season given Erik ten Hag's seventh-placed side have both West Ham and Brighton hot on their heels.
After failing to score in four of their past five games and losing six of their past 12 games in all competitions, the Red Devils will be desperate for some pre-Christmas cheer at the Olympic Stadium.
Little point getting involved in the outrights here. The bookies cannot split the sides and with good reason - both are as hit-and-miss as the other. West Ham have been decent at home but the Red Devils' best displays have probably been on the road.
Instead I'm keen to focus on Hammers livewire MOHAMMED KUDUS, who looks an inspired signing from Ajax (unlike some of those made by Ten Hag from his former club, some might say).
Up against his former boss, the Ghanaian might have a point to prove and prices of 3/1 on him TO SCORE ANYTIME look a tad on the large side on a player who has scored six times in his past 11 games for West Ham since breaking into the side.
Manchester United are giving up a massive 19.5 shots per game on Andre Onana's goal when they play on the road and if anything like that ratio continues then Kudus will have plenty of chances to maintain his recent scoring run.
Playing on the right of an attacking midfield three, Kudus caused Wolves all sorts of problems in last weekend's 3-0 win for the Hammers - he netted twice and was also on the receiving end of a foul that saw Wanderers defender Toti Gomes booked.
I can see him handing LUKE SHAW similar issues on Saturday. The England left-back is still finding his way back to full speed after more than three months out injured and has been booked three times in seven games since his return.
Up against the tricky Kudus in front of a baying Hammers crowd who always like to get one over on the Red Devils, the 11/4 on Shaw TO BE SHOWN A CARD is certainly worth a play.
Manchester United's penchant for allowing hosts to rack up a big shot count has meant that Andre Onana has made four saves or more in five of their eight Premier League trips this season.
Score prediction: West Ham 2-1 Man Utd (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)
Manchester United will welcome back skipper Bruno Fernandes from suspension for the trip to the capital but Diogo Dalot is serving a one-match ban for his late sending-off in the goalless draw at Liverpool.
The Red Devils' lengthy injury list shows little sign of easing with Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia all out, although Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial may be fit to return.
There are few such problems for West Ham boss Moyes, although Michail Antonio remains out with a knee injury. Nayef Aguerd and Maxwel Cornet both missed the EFL Cup exit at Liverpool on Wednesday with illness and will be checked on.
West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Mavrapanos, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Alvarez, Soucek; Bowen, Kudus.
Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
