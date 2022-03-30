Jake Pearson previews the Premier League clash between West Ham and Everton, picking out his best bet and score prediction.

West Ham are preparing for one of the biggest games of football in the club’s recent history, and it is not this one against Everton. On Thursday David Moyes’ men will host Lyon in the Europa League quarterfinal, and the Hammers would be forgiven for placing a little more stock in that tie. It is not really in keeping with Moyes’ team selections so far this season to field a weakened starting line-up however, and with the Hammers’ squad a little threadbare as it is, it is difficult for the Scottish manager to select anything other than a strong XI.

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event West Ham 3/4 | Draw 11/4 | Everton 18/5

Bad news for Everton then, who enter the weekend just three points above the relegation zone (though due to playing on Sunday there is the possibility that they will kick off in the bottom three). Frank Lampard has won just two of the nine league matches he has taken charge of since taking over at Goodison Park, and whether the blame lay solely at his door or not, his side need to improve on the performances they have been putting in should they avoid dropping out of the Premier League for the first time. With the circumstances surrounding both clubs it is difficult to make any clear judgements on the direct outcome of the match, but one area the Hammers rarely fail to excel in is the racking up of corners, an avenue worth exploring in this tie. Matches involving the West Ham this season have averaged 10.5 corners per game, with 60% of their fixtures seeing ten or more. At the London Stadium that ratio increases to 67%. It is clear to see why they are desperate to win as many corners as possible as well, with only Liverpool and Manchester City recording more goals from set-pieces than Moyes’ men this term.

Considering how poor Everton have been on the road since Lampard’s appointment – losing all four matches whilst posting a dismal expected goals against (xGA) average of 2.52 per game – there should be plenty of chances for West Ham, who are the seventh most creative team in the division. Chances should lead to corners, so expect the Hammers to do their part for this selection. As far as the Toffees are concerned, while their corner statistics aren’t the highest, they have improved since Lampard took charge, averaging 4.78 throughout his nine matches in charge (3.83 under Rafa Benitez). In fact, the Toffees have hit five or more corners in five of their new manager’s nine matches. West Ham have been far from solid at the back of late themselves, allowing 1.0 expected goals (xG) or higher in five of their last six matches, so there will be opportunities for Everton in London, opportunities that will perhaps be translated into corners. 10+ TOTAL MATCH CORNERS at a price of 4/5 gets the nod in this fixture. CLICK HERE to back 10+ total match corners with Sky Bet

