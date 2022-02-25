I backed under 2.5 goals in West Ham’s last fixture, a 1-1 draw with Newcastle last time out.

In that preview I argued that, though Newcastle were a full 20 points behind the Hammers, the form of David Moyes’ side meant that both sides entered the match as potential winners.

West Ham have yet to lose since their mid-season break, but their manner of performances have hardly blown opponents away. They've recorded narrow wins over sixth-tier Kidderminster and strugglers Watford while they've drawn their past two.

Against Newcastle, a competitive battle ensued, with West Ham losing the xG match-up ever so slightly, 1.00 to 1.35.

Now though, the Hammers face a Wolves team just two points behind them - with a game in hand - and in terrific form.

Bruno Lage’s side have won two of their last three and were only just cruelly beaten by a 95th-minute winner at Arsenal last time out in that one defeat.