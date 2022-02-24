A round-up of Thursday's action, as Rangers advance past Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League and Arsenal beat Wolves with a late surge in the Premier League.

Rangers 2-2 Borussia Dortmund Rangers dug deep into their reserves to battle past Borussia Dortmund and into the Europa League last 16 with a dramatic 6-4 aggregate win at Ibrox. The Scottish champions stunned the Bundesliga outfit with a 4-2 win in the first leg of the knockout round play-off in Germany last week and the return game in Glasgow was equally pulsating. Gers skipper James Tavernier scored from the spot in the 22nd minute but goals from England international Jude Bellingham on the half-hour mark and striker Donyell Malan had the super-charged Bundesliga visitors ahead at the interval.

Rangers 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

‣ xG: 2.31 - 3.16



Rangers advance past Dortmund after another enthralling affair between these two teams. A James Tavernier's double doing the business. pic.twitter.com/kyUJ5zYvn1 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) February 24, 2022

Arsenal 2-1 Wolves Arsenal kept their Premier League top-four push moving in the right direction as a last-gasp Jose Sa own goal saw them come from behind to beat Wolves. The Gunners had looked on course to lose ground on the sides above them but ultimately ran out 2-1 winners as Sa palmed an Alexandre Lacazette effort into his own net in the closing stages. Earlier, Hwang Hee-chan had been gifted the chance to put Wolves ahead and they appeared set to leapfrog Arsenal into fifth before two goals in the last eight minutes turned the game on its head. Club-record signing Nicolas Pepe levelled with a smart turn and finish just 11 minutes after he came off the bench, but it was Sa’s unfortunate glove which completed a comeback for Mikel Arteta’s side – who now sit just a point behind fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

Arsenal 2-1 Wolves

‣ xG: 2.63 - 1.12

‣ Shots: 26 - 6



Arsenal pressure tells, bagging a vital late winner in the race for the top four. pic.twitter.com/1oAmauVCZG — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) February 24, 2022

Randers 1-3 Leicester Harvey Barnes struck early on before James Maddison added a second-half brace as Leicester eased into the Europa Conference League last 16 with a 7-2 aggregate win over Randers. Leicester’s 4-1 victory at the King Power Stadium a week ago meant their Danish opponents were second favourites to advance and the Foxes swelled their lead even further within two minutes of the second leg getting under way. Barnes, one of four changes Brendan Rodgers made following Sunday’s defeat to Wolves, opened the scoring and Maddison twice curled home from outside the box after the interval in his side’s comfortable 3-1 away win. Randers spurned several chances to make the contest a more even affair – at least on the night – but were gifted a consolation when Stephen Odey capitalised on a rare mistake from Kasper Schmeichel six minutes from time.

Bodo/Glimt 2-0 Celtic Celtic’s Europa Conference League campaign proved brief and painful as they went down to a 2-0 defeat by Bodo/Glimt in the Arctic Circle. The Norwegian champions rounded off a 5-1 aggregate win to reach the last 16 of the inaugural tournament. Just like the first leg, Celtic conceded early on and struggled to find an attacking rhythm. Ola Solbakken netted inside nine minutes as the hosts started brightly and Celtic were outclassed for the majority of the first half. There was a bit of a reaction from the visitors either side of the break but Hugo Vetlesen killed off any hopes Celtic had of a comeback when he scored in the 69th minute.