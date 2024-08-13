Sporting Life
Aaron Wan-Bissaka

West Ham sign defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United in £15m deal

By Alex James
12:31 · TUE August 13, 2024

West Ham have completed the signing of Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a seven-year deal in a move reported to be worth £15million.

The deal sees him return to the capital, having spent ten years with Crystal Palace before his £50m switch to Old Trafford in 2019.

Speaking to West Ham's club website, Wan-Bissaka said: "It’s an amazing feeling to be back in London, and I’m excited for what’s coming.

"I’m happy to be here, am grateful for the warm welcome, and I am excited to be playing for the club and will give it my all."

West Ham Technical Director Tim Steidten added: "I am delighted we’ve been able to get the deal to sign Aaron over the line.

"He’s exactly the type of player we’re looking to attract to this club in the prime years of his career. He’s played over 170 Premier League games during his career – he knows the division inside-out."

The defender, who will wear the No29 shirt for the Hammers, is their seventh signing of this transfer window - with total spend now hitting £140m.

The club have previously confirmed deals for Germany striker Niclas Füllkrug and World Cup winner Guido Rodriguez.

