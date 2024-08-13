West Ham sign defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United in £15m deal

The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a seven-year deal in a move reported to be worth £15million.

The deal sees him return to the capital, having spent ten years with Crystal Palace before his £50m switch to Old Trafford in 2019.

Speaking to West Ham's club website, Wan-Bissaka said: "It’s an amazing feeling to be back in London, and I’m excited for what’s coming.

"I’m happy to be here, am grateful for the warm welcome, and I am excited to be playing for the club and will give it my all."