Guido Rodríguez joins West Ham after leaving Real Betis as a free agent

"I feel like it’s every footballer’s dream to play in the Premier League, and I was very excited when I heard that West Ham were interested in me.

"It’s a historic club, that has a really interesting project. I think it’s the right club for me, at the right time, and I hope together we can keep growing. I spoke to Edson (Álvarez) before signing, and we’re both really looking forward to working together again.

"I will help the team in any way I can. I will bring experience to the team, and though I’m aware the Premier League is very physical, I’m ready to put the work in to make sure I’m up to the task."

During his time in Seville, Rodriguez made 139 appearances for Real Betis and helped Los Verdiblancos lift the 2021/22 Copa del Rey.