Guido Rodríguez joins West Ham after leaving Real Betis as a free agent

West Ham have signed midfielder Guido Rodríguez, who was a free agent after leaving Real Betis.
The 30-year-old Argentina international has signed a two-year contract at the London Stadium.
"I’m very happy to be here," Rodríguez told their club website.
"I feel like it’s every footballer’s dream to play in the Premier League, and I was very excited when I heard that West Ham were interested in me.
"It’s a historic club, that has a really interesting project. I think it’s the right club for me, at the right time, and I hope together we can keep growing. I spoke to Edson (Álvarez) before signing, and we’re both really looking forward to working together again.
"I will help the team in any way I can. I will bring experience to the team, and though I’m aware the Premier League is very physical, I’m ready to put the work in to make sure I’m up to the task."
During his time in Seville, Rodriguez made 139 appearances for Real Betis and helped Los Verdiblancos lift the 2021/22 Copa del Rey.
The defensive midfielder was a part of the Argentina squad which won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they beat France on penalties to win the trophy.
More recently, he featured for the side which won the Copa America in the USA, retaining the trophy with a 1-0 victory over Colombia after extra-time.
Rodriguez marks the Hammers' sixth summer signing following the addition of German striker Niclas Füllkrug who joined from Borussia Dortmund for £27million.
Wes Foderingham, Luis Guilherme, Max Kilman and Crysencio Summerville have already put pen to paper as Julen Lopetegui continues to build following his appointment as replacement to David Moyes.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.