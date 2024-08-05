Niclas Füllkrug joins West Ham from Borussia Dortmund in £27million deal

West Ham have completed the signing of Germany international striker Niclas Füllkrug from Borussia Dortmund.
The 31-year old joins for a reported £27million fee and has agreed a four-year deal with the London club.
"I’m delighted to be here, and I can’t wait to get out on the pitch with my new teammates,” Füllkrug told West Ham's club website.
"I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and for me it is the right time to move over to England and play for a big club like West Ham.
"I have been thinking about West Ham for a long time now - I know the Technical Director Tim Steidten very well, because we have history at Werder Bremen together, and I have watched some games and seen how much quality there is in the team.
"The chance to play under the head coach is also really exciting. His playing style is important for me, and I am confident that under him I will be able to perform at my best, and score lots of goals."
Füllkrug scored 16 goals in 46 appearances for Dortmund last season and helped them reach a Champions League final which ended in defeat to Real Madrid.
The striker was the Bundesliga's top goalscorer alongside being named in the league's Team of the Season for Werder Bremen in 2022/23, before signing for Dortmund in the summer of 2023 on a three-year contract.
Füllkrug has earned 21 caps for Germany's national side, scoring 13 times. He was a part of Julian Nagelsmann's squad which reached the quarter-finals of the European Championships on home soil this summer.
He becomes the Hammers' fifth signing as Julen Lopetegui continues to build following his appointment as replacement to David Moyes.
Wes Foderingham, Luis Guilherme, Max Kilman and Crysencio Summerville have already put pen to paper at the London Stadium.
West Ham are also expected to finalise a move for Argentinian midfielder Guido Rodriguez, who is a free agent after leaving Real Betis at the end of last season.
