Niclas Füllkrug joins West Ham from Borussia Dortmund in £27million deal

The 31-year old joins for a reported £27million fee and has agreed a four-year deal with the London club.

"I’m delighted to be here, and I can’t wait to get out on the pitch with my new teammates,” Füllkrug told West Ham's club website.

"I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and for me it is the right time to move over to England and play for a big club like West Ham.

"I have been thinking about West Ham for a long time now - I know the Technical Director Tim Steidten very well, because we have history at Werder Bremen together, and I have watched some games and seen how much quality there is in the team.