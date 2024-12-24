West Brom boss Carlos Corberan reportedly lined up for Valencia job

The LaLiga strugglers dismissed Ruben Baraja on Monday after taking only 12 points from their first 17 games and immediately turned their sights to Corberan.

Marca and AS both report that an agreement has been reached for the Spaniard, who spent time at Valencia as a young player, to return to his home city and that the club will meet the release clause.

Neither club has yet made an official statement on the matter.

Corberan joined West Brom in October 2022 and guided them from the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone to the top 10 before a play-off semi-final defeat by Southampton last season.

They have started this term positively as well and currently sit in seventh place, outside the play-off places only on goals scored.

Corberan, 41, took his first job in England in 2017 as boss of Leeds Under-23s before spending two years as Huddersfield manager and then a brief spell at Olympiacos in Greece.