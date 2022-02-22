Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life's preview of Watford v West Ham, including best bet and score prediction
Sporting Life's preview of Watford v Crystal Palace, including best bets and score prediction

Watford v Crystal Palace tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
10:36 · TUE February 22, 2022

Liam Kelly previews Watford's hosting of Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road, expecting the hosts to test the opposition goal a fair amount.

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Watford 12+ total shots at 8/11 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Watford are looking to keep the good times rolling after picking up a first win under Roy Hodgson at the weekend, a shock 1-0 win at Aston Villa that lifted them to 18th place.

Facing a Crystal Palace that enter this fixture on the back of a 1-0 home defeat, albeit to Chelsea, represents a good opportunity for more points, especially when considering the Eagles' away form.

Download the Sporting Life app now

Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Wednesday

Watford 21/10 | Draw 11/5 | Crystal Palace 11/8

Palace have won just one of their 12 away games this season, gaining just nine points from those matches and struggling to translate some impressive performances at Selhurst Park to the road.

Although they hold a +10.4 expected goal difference (xGD) at home, Patrick Vieira's side currently hold a -8.9 xGD on their travels, struggling to both create chances and limit them.

Palace have allowed an average of 1.68 expected goals against (xGA) per game across their away matches this term, so Watford might fancy their chances of testing their opponents' backline.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Watford scored their first goal of the Hodgson era as well as taking a first win, finally netting after three consecutive shutouts.

That might not instil too much confidence in the Hornets being an attacking threat under their new manager, but there were definitely signs of life at Villa Park from a very talented unit.

Ismaila Sarr is back in the fold after a lengthy absence, joining the likes of Emmanuel Dennis and Josh King as real difference makers at that end of the pitch.

As a result, WATFORD to attempt 12+ TOTAL SHOTS looks a pretty low line to work from, available at a very backable 8/11 with Sky Bet.

Palace's defence is a shaky one away from home, and the hosts are in desperation mode when it comes to closing the gap to the teams in safety.

After shoring up the defence in his opening few matches, Hodgson was seemingly happy to let his dangerous forward line operate last time out.

Let's hope that continues at Vicarage Road.

Watford v Crystal Palace best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Watford 12+ total shots at 8/11 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Odds correct at 1000 GMT (22/02/22)

Jake Osgathorpe gives his verdict on the latest round of Premier League fixtures
ALSO READ: Jake Osgathorpe gives his verdict on the latest round of Premier League fixtures

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS