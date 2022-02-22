Liam Kelly previews Watford's hosting of Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road, expecting the hosts to test the opposition goal a fair amount.

Watford are looking to keep the good times rolling after picking up a first win under Roy Hodgson at the weekend, a shock 1-0 win at Aston Villa that lifted them to 18th place. Facing a Crystal Palace that enter this fixture on the back of a 1-0 home defeat, albeit to Chelsea, represents a good opportunity for more points, especially when considering the Eagles' away form.

Palace have won just one of their 12 away games this season, gaining just nine points from those matches and struggling to translate some impressive performances at Selhurst Park to the road. Although they hold a +10.4 expected goal difference (xGD) at home, Patrick Vieira's side currently hold a -8.9 xGD on their travels, struggling to both create chances and limit them. Palace have allowed an average of 1.68 expected goals against (xGA) per game across their away matches this term, so Watford might fancy their chances of testing their opponents' backline.

Watford scored their first goal of the Hodgson era as well as taking a first win, finally netting after three consecutive shutouts. That might not instil too much confidence in the Hornets being an attacking threat under their new manager, but there were definitely signs of life at Villa Park from a very talented unit. Ismaila Sarr is back in the fold after a lengthy absence, joining the likes of Emmanuel Dennis and Josh King as real difference makers at that end of the pitch. As a result, WATFORD to attempt 12+ TOTAL SHOTS looks a pretty low line to work from, available at a very backable 8/11 with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Watford 12+ total shots with Sky Bet Palace's defence is a shaky one away from home, and the hosts are in desperation mode when it comes to closing the gap to the teams in safety. After shoring up the defence in his opening few matches, Hodgson was seemingly happy to let his dangerous forward line operate last time out. Let's hope that continues at Vicarage Road.

Watford v Crystal Palace best bets and score prediction 2pts Watford 12+ total shots at 8/11 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1000 GMT (22/02/22)

