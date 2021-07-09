Sporting Life
The Sporting Life team preview the Euro 2020 final
The Sporting Life team preview the Euro 2020 final

Euro 2020 final free betting tips: Italy v England video preview

By Sporting Life
16:58 · FRI July 09, 2021

With England one game from winning a first major tournament since 1966, the Sporting Life team talk through the various betting markets for the Euro 2020 final as the Three Lions face Italy.

Host Joe Townsend is joined by Sporting Life experts Jake Osgathorpe and Tom Carnduff, with each providing their best bets, thoughts on the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament, before sticking their necks on the line to say whether England really could finally be set to bring football home.

Is it coming home? Euro 2020 final preview

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

