Vitor Pereira

Vitor Pereira off to winning start as Wolves triumph 3-0 at Leicester

By Sporting Life
Football
Sun December 22, 2024 · 3h ago

New Wolves boss Vitor Pereira got off to the perfect start as the visitors blew Leicester away with three first-half goals en route to a 3-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

It was Wolves’ first game since sacking Gary O’Neil last weekend on the back of four straight Premier League defeats, and his successor Pereira, who arrived from Al Shabab on Thursday on a 18-month deal, could hardly have wished for a better beginning.

Goncalo Guedes opened the scoring after 19 minutes and Rodrigo Gomes capitalised on a defensive mix-up to double Wolves’ advantage after 36 minutes, with Matheus Cunha putting the game to bed before half-time.

The result lifted 18th-placed Wolves within two points of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Foxes.

