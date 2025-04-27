Virgil van Dijk says "most beautiful club in the world" Liverpool are "deserved champions"

Virgil van Dijk has said that Liverpool are the "deserved champions" after winning the Premier League title.

The Reds wrapped up a 20th top-flight success by thrashing Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday, a result which moved them to an unassailable 15 points clear of Arsenal with four games to play. It marked a title for Arne Slot in his debut campaign in charge of the club, while Van Dijk secured up his second Premier League medal and first as the captain. And having taken top spot after ten games of the season, the Liverpool defender was in no doubts about their credentials as winners.

"We are truly deserved champions of England"



Virgil van Dijk is full of emotion after Liverpool secure the Premier League title 👏 pic.twitter.com/FfQdhsRwyb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 27, 2025

"It's amazing. Today was a lot of emotions, before the game, through the whole week, we've got the job done and we are truly deserved champions of England," Van Dijk told Sky Sports. "This is the most beautiful club in the world. We deserve all of this. Let's enjoy the next couple of weeks. "I was desperate for these fans and the fans around the world, but for us as well." Van Dijk's future has been the subject of much discussion throughout the course of the campaign with his contract set to expire in the summer. But he put rest to any doubts after penning a new two-year deal in mid-April.