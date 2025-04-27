Liverpool win the 2024/25 Premier League title with victory over Tottenham

Liverpool have been crowned the 2024/25 Premier League champions with a 5-1 victory over Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.
Arne Slot's side moved to the top of the table after beating Brighton in their tenth game of the campaign - a position they would remain in for the months which followed.
It quickly became a case of 'when not if' for the Reds, with a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham on December 29 moving them into 1/4 for the title with multiple bookmakers.
They were virtually there on goal difference heading into the meeting with Spurs but they knew a point would mathematically secure a 20th top-flight title.
Yet it looked as if the champagne could stay on ice for another week at least after Dominic Solanke headed the visitors into an early lead.
Liverpool were quick to respond though. Luis Díaz tapped in from close range to level in the 16th minute, with a VAR intervention overturning the on-field decision of offside.
Alexis Mac Allister's thunderbolt fired them ahead less than ten minutes later, before Cody Gakpo's fine bit of skill extended their advantage as the game moved beyond the half hour mark.
Generosity was prevailing as multiple second-half opportunities passed due to an extra pass or two but Liverpool remained on the front foot throughout with Tottenham having little chance to work their way back into the contest.
And Mohamed Salah joined the party with an hour on the clock. The Reds' star forward's driven shot found the bottom corner to ensure he'd have his moment on an historic day for the club.
The fifth landed shortly after. Salah was ready to pounce as he waited at the back post from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross, only for Destiny Udogie to tap into his own net and deny the forward his second of the afternoon.
Spurs were likely to be an accessory on Liverpool's day anyway, but that fifth saw them become the opponent which Liverpool have scored the most against in a single season (15 in all competitions following their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting alongside two league games - level with Rotherham Town in 1985/96).
Thousands of those unable to get a ticket gathered outside Anfield to join the party, with the streets surrounding the stadium a sea of red smoke.
Slot's debut campaign in the English top-flight sees a title gained with four games to spare - a 15-point advantage over Arsenal which could grow given the Gunners' European commitments.
While they may have secured the crown in front of their own supporters, Liverpool won't lift the trophy until their final game of the season - that being a home contest against Crystal Palace on May 25.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.