How did Arne Slot guide Liverpool to the Premier League title?

At the start of the season, Liverpool weren’t viewed as title contenders.

In fact, most thought they’d be in a battle for a place in the top four. For example, the BBC asked 30 of their pundits to give their predictions for the campaign and only one, Fara Williams, had the Reds finishing in the top two. Steve Sidwell and Pat Nevin didn’t even have the 2019/20 Premier League winners finishing in the top four.

The YouTube crowd all had Liverpool capitulating following the departure of Jurgen Klopp. With the German tactician gone, the bubble was supposed to burst for an over performing Liverpool team. This idea was strengthened when the Reds made just one signing in the summer transfer window, with Federico Chiesa joining late on from Juventus in a cut price deal. Richard Hughes, the latest Sporting Director at Anfield, failed to land his top target in Martin Zubimendi. A disappointing transfer window coupled with the continued uncertainty surrounding the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold had everyone thinking this would be the season the wheels would fall off. Yet here we are in April and Liverpool are the Premier League champions. It's a deserved title, too.

Arne Slot has made Liverpool the Premier League champions again

Liverpool have the best attack and the best defence this term. The Reds lead the way for goals scored (80) and expected goals (xG) (75.6). They have the second-best defensive record in terms of goals conceded (32) but no team has a lower expected goals against (xGA) total (29.0). Slot’s side have kept the most clean sheets (14) too. So, how has Slot done it? How has the Dutch coach immortalised himself in Liverpool history within one season of being at the helm? This is Slot’s guide on how to win the Premier League. Leave your ego at the door Some managers like to come in and immediately put their stamp on things. There is a rigidness to their approach that means a complete overhaul is eventually required. You see it at Manchester United now with Ruben Amorim trying, and failing, to have the Red Devils replicate what he was doing at Sporting, without having the players required. Mikel Arteta did it at Arsenal. It was his way or the highway. It took years to purge the squad and assemble a team he trusted.

Virgil van Dijk is staying at Liverpool

Slot resisted the temptation to try and have Liverpool playing the same way as his Feyenoord side. He didn’t get insecure and let his ego dictate what the Reds did in the market. Instead, he looked to have them playing to their strengths. It shows his strength as a manager. He’s not reliant on a system. He’s wed to a style but he’s adaptable. And why wouldn’t you when you have some of the best players in the world in Salah, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Alisson? You accommodate those players. You make the most of having them. That is exactly what Slot did. That’s why all four have been influential in this title success. Man management After penning a new deal with the Reds, Salah mentioned the relationship he has with the Dutch tactician. Speaking to LFCTV, the soon-to-be four-time Golden Boot winner said: “[I enjoy working with him] so much. Him and I, I think we have a good relationship. We understand each other on and off the field, which is very important.”

Mohamed Salah has enjoyed another fantastic season

It is clear there’s a real understanding with Salah posting career-high numbers this term when many thought he’d be easing off. He’s still on course to break the record for most goal involvements in a Premier League campaign. Salah isn’t the only one to improve under Slot. Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz have both had their best seasons for Liverpool. Ryan Gravenberch looks like a completely different player to the one we witnessed last season too. There could’ve been a void following Klopp’s departure. There could’ve been a drop off in performances and desire but Slot hasn’t allowed this to be the case. Earlier in the season, Alexander-Arnold was even outspoken about how Slot was helping him improve as a defender. One of the best players in world football was looking to better himself and he trusted the one-time AZ boss. That, alone, highlights how good of a coach Slot is.

Trent Alexander-Arnold worked closely with Arne Slot

Back in September, the right-back said: "We agreed he would be harsh on me, anytime an attacker got by me, he would call it out in meetings and individual meetings and say this can’t happen. "We go through every game together, our highlights and where he wants me to improve. Even the Milan game, we had about 20 clips going through what I could have done better and the good parts as well. “It’s really refreshing to have a manager that will help and guide and teach me how to be better as a player," the right-back continued. "I’m someone who wants to learn, someone who wants to be the best, and someone who strives to be the best ever.” In the modern game, this is something of a lost art. Managers these days are often quick to use the transfer market instead of looking to improve players on the training pitch. Show patience It would’ve been easy for Slot to arrive at Anfield and cull the squad of players he didn’t feel could be of use to him. But he showed patience and gave everyone an opportunity. This patience is the reason Gravenberch has been one of Liverpool’s best players.

Ryan Gravenberch enjoyed his best season by far

Slot could’ve kicked up a fuss after missing out on Zubimendi and demanded that Liverpool reinforced his midfield options. Had he done that, Gravenberch would likely be a squad player right now. Slot spotted something in training and persisted with Gravenberch at the base of his midfield. And Liverpool found themselves a No6 to help them win their 20th Premier League title. Buying into Mo Salah FC Slot did everything to allow Salah to be at his brilliant best. For starters, he stuck Dominik Szoboszlai as an attacking midfielder, positioned more to the right side, so the Hungary skipper could press that side of the pitch and save Salah’s legs. The idea was to give the No11 more opportunities to have moments within the game. The more moments he has, the more likely something can happen. If he’s having to press from the front, he’s wasting energy.

A sensational season for Mohamed Salah

So the Dutchman eased the defensive load on Salah and focused on making sure he could influence attacking phases of play. The result? 28 goals and 18 assists with four games left to play. He’s on course to claim the Golden Boot and the Playmaker award for most assists. He’s already broken the record for most goal involvements in a 38-game campaign and he’s now on target to shatter the goal involvements record held by Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer.