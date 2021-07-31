James Ward-Prowse next club odds: Southampton midfielder backed for move

James Ward-Prowse has been backed for a move to Aston Villa after the Midlands club made an offer for the midfielder.
Southampton have reportedly rejected a £25m bid, with the Villans desperate to strengthen their midfield amid the speculation over Jack Grealish's future.
Aston Villa - 6/4
Tottenham - 12/1
Leeds - 14/1
Odds correct at 12:30 (31/07/21)
Grealish has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, with the Premier League champions reportedly offering £100m for the Villa skipper, which would leave Dean Smith in a precarious position.
Villa saw their form take a serious dip during the period of time that Grealish was sidelined with injury last term, and if they are to be permanently without their talisman, they will need to recruit well and have already forked out £30m to sign Emi Buendia from Norwich.
England international Ward-Prowse signed a new five-year contract at St Mary's 12 months ago, and Southampton value him at much more than Villa's initial £25m bid.
Ward-Prowse has been at Southampton since he was eight years old, working his way up through the academy to become captain, and in 20/21 he enjoyed his best season in a Saints shirt, scoring nine goals.
The midfielder was called up to Gareth Southgate's provisional England squad for the European Championship but ultimately failed to make the final cut.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.