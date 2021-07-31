James Ward-Prowse next club odds: Southampton midfielder backed for move

Southampton have reportedly rejected a £25m bid, with the Villans desperate to strengthen their midfield amid the speculation over Jack Grealish's future .

Grealish has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, with the Premier League champions reportedly offering £100m for the Villa skipper, which would leave Dean Smith in a precarious position.

Villa saw their form take a serious dip during the period of time that Grealish was sidelined with injury last term, and if they are to be permanently without their talisman, they will need to recruit well and have already forked out £30m to sign Emi Buendia from Norwich.

One club man Ward-Prowse moving on?

England international Ward-Prowse signed a new five-year contract at St Mary's 12 months ago, and Southampton value him at much more than Villa's initial £25m bid.

Ward-Prowse has been at Southampton since he was eight years old, working his way up through the academy to become captain, and in 20/21 he enjoyed his best season in a Saints shirt, scoring nine goals.

The midfielder was called up to Gareth Southgate's provisional England squad for the European Championship but ultimately failed to make the final cut.