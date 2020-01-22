Manchester United transfer news: Bruno Fernandes will leave Sporting Lisbon in the summer but United deal still not agreed

Bruno Fernandes will defintely leave Sporting Lisbon this summer, but may not join Manchester United this January with the two clubs still unable to agree a deal.
Sporting have raised their asking price after recent discussions and now the two clubs are still a distance apart on agreeing on a deal for the Portugal star.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have already missed out on highly-rated striker Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund, but work continues for January reinforcements in attack and midfield.
The Red Devils were close to agreeing on a deal worth a total of £60m, but the Portuguese side now repotedly want a guaranteed £68m and are stubbornly digging their heels in.
That has led to something of a stalemate, and his agent Jorge Mendes has now hinted that Fernandes could even join a different team in the summer if United cannot find an accord with Sporting.
There is not too much ground between the two sides in terms of overall valutaion, but it is the upfront cash, and Mendes' fees, that have been reported as stumbling blocks.
Mendes told Sky Sports News: "If he (Fernandes) will not leave now he will leave for sure in the summer because Sporting, they have spoken already with other clubs and something will happen.
"I'm not sure if (it will happen) now or the end of the season."