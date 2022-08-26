Arsenal will face Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, coached by former United and Netherlands forward Ruud van Nistelrooy, in Group A as well as Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich of Switzerland.

PSV have dropped into the Europa League after being beaten by Rangers in the Champions League qualifiers this week.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils, meanwhile, were drawn in Group E where La Liga side Real Sociedad, boasting David Silva among their ranks, will be their biggest rivals for top spot.

Moldova's FC Sheriff and Cyprus' Omonia Nicosia, managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, complete the group.