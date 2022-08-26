Arsenal and Manchester United have both been handed relatively favourable draws in the group stages of the UEFA Europa League.
Arsenal will face Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, coached by former United and Netherlands forward Ruud van Nistelrooy, in Group A as well as Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich of Switzerland.
PSV have dropped into the Europa League after being beaten by Rangers in the Champions League qualifiers this week.
Erik ten Hag's Red Devils, meanwhile, were drawn in Group E where La Liga side Real Sociedad, boasting David Silva among their ranks, will be their biggest rivals for top spot.
Moldova's FC Sheriff and Cyprus' Omonia Nicosia, managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, complete the group.
The Gunners and United were both top seeds in the draw, which was made in Istanbul on Friday lunchtime. The final of the competition will be played in Budapest, Hungary, in May 2023.
Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho's Roma have been drawn with Bulgaria's Ludogorets, Spanish side Real Betis and Finland's HJK Helsinki, while their city rivals Lazio will face Dutch club Feyenoord, Danish team Midtjylland and Austrian outfit Sturm Graz.
The Europa Conference League draw featuring West Ham, Hearts and Ireland's Shamrock Rovers will be made later in the afternoon, around 13:30 BST.
