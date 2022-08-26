Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
The 2022-23 Europa League final will take place in Budapest
The 2022-23 Europa League final will take place in Budapest

UEFA Europa League group draw: Arsenal land PSV Eindhoven, Man Utd face Real Sociedad

By Sporting Life
13:53 · FRI August 26, 2022

Arsenal and Manchester United have both been handed relatively favourable draws in the group stages of the UEFA Europa League.

Arsenal will face Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, coached by former United and Netherlands forward Ruud van Nistelrooy, in Group A as well as Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich of Switzerland.

PSV have dropped into the Europa League after being beaten by Rangers in the Champions League qualifiers this week.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils, meanwhile, were drawn in Group E where La Liga side Real Sociedad, boasting David Silva among their ranks, will be their biggest rivals for top spot.

Moldova's FC Sheriff and Cyprus' Omonia Nicosia, managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, complete the group.

TRANSFER BLOG JAMES MADDISON

The Gunners and United were both top seeds in the draw, which was made in Istanbul on Friday lunchtime. The final of the competition will be played in Budapest, Hungary, in May 2023.

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho's Roma have been drawn with Bulgaria's Ludogorets, Spanish side Real Betis and Finland's HJK Helsinki, while their city rivals Lazio will face Dutch club Feyenoord, Danish team Midtjylland and Austrian outfit Sturm Graz.

The Europa Conference League draw featuring West Ham, Hearts and Ireland's Shamrock Rovers will be made later in the afternoon, around 13:30 BST.

UEFA Europa League group stage full draw

Group A

  • Arsenal
  • PSV Eindhoven
  • Bodo/Glimt
  • Zurich
Arsenal's UEL group probabilities

Group B

  • Dynamo Kyiv
  • Rennes
  • Fenerbahce
  • AEK Larnaca

Group C

  • AS Roma
  • Ludogorets
  • Real Betis
  • HJK Helsinki

Group D

  • Braga
  • Malmo
  • Union Berlin
  • Union Saint-Gilloise

Group E

  • Manchester United
  • Real Sociedad
  • FC Sheriff
  • Omonia Nicosia
Manchester United's UEL group probabilities

Group F

  • Lazio
  • Feyenoord
  • Midtjylland
  • Sturm Graz

Group G

  • Olympiakos
  • Qarabag
  • Freiburg
  • Nantes

Group H

  • Red Star Belgrade
  • Monaco
  • Ferencvaros
  • Trabzonspor
2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw
ALSO READ: Champions League draw - who should qualify for knockout stage?

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS